Home News The temperature in Anhui next week will reach a maximum of 20°C. It is expected that the temperature trend will fluctuate from the 26th to March 1st | Cloudy | Temperature | Anhui Province_Sina Technology_Sina.com
News

The temperature in Anhui next week will reach a maximum of 20°C. It is expected that the temperature trend will fluctuate from the 26th to March 1st | Cloudy | Temperature | Anhui Province_Sina Technology_Sina.com

by admin


News from our newspaper (Anhui Business Daily financial media reporter Zhou Mei) Since February, the cold air has frequently brushed the presence, and the cotton clothes have never been far away. However, with the advent of the new week, the temperature will “surge” all the way. Anhui Business Daily Financial Media reporter learned from the meteorological department that during the period from the end of February to the beginning of March, the main theme of the temperature in most parts of the country is “warming up”. Among them, Anhui The maximum temperature will rise to around 20°C, just like early summer.

As the last weekend in February, Hefei finally ushered in the sunshine, and this warmth will continue. According to the forecast of the Hefei Meteorological Observatory, in the next 7 days, Hefei will be mainly sunny to cloudy, and the temperature will gradually rise. From March 3rd to 4th, the highest temperature in Hefei will usher in 20 ℃, starting the process of spring in advance.

Although the “spring girl” is waving, there will be a cold air affecting our province. It is reported that it is expected that from the 26th to March 1st, most of the north will be greatly affected by the cold air, and the temperature trend will fluctuate, climbing from a low level to the peak and then falling rapidly; the south will be affected by the previous cold air, and the temperature in the early stage will be at a low level. The temperature will continue to rise in the later period. Judging from the “National Temperature Roller Coaster Competition” launched by China Meteorological Network, it is divided into super roller coasters and homely roller coasters. The highest temperature fluctuation of super roller coasters reaches 11-13 ℃. And Hefei has also been included in the “homely roller coaster” camp following Shanghai, Wuhan, Guangzhou and other places, and the temperature fluctuates by 8-10°C.

See also  Ex Ilva sends the letters of the cashier for a year, in Taranto it is Uilm strike

According to the forecast of the Anhui Meteorological Observatory, there will be a weak precipitation process in the south of our province on the 28th, and the rest of the province will be cloudy to sunny. In terms of temperature, it is expected that there will still be weak cold air affecting our province on the 26th and 27th, and then the temperature in the whole province will gradually rise. It is expected that the maximum temperature in the province will rise to around 20°C from March 3-6.

Specific forecast:

◆26th (Sunday): The whole province is sunny.

◆27th (Monday): The sunny day in the whole province turns cloudy.

◆28th (Tuesday): Cloudy to cloudy in the Dabie Mountains and south of the Yangtze River, with light rain in some areas; cloudy in other areas.

◆March 1 (Wednesday): Cloudy in Jiangbei; cloudy to cloudy in Jiangnan, with light rain in some parts of the south.

◆2nd (Thursday): Cloudy in Jiangbei, cloudy to cloudy in Jiangnan.

◆3rd (Friday): The whole province is sunny to cloudy.


You may also like

Valledupar FC lost and is last in the...

Ceranova, a new school up to the times...

Piqué also bills

The first batch of 37 newly-appointed members of...

Cinema: “cyberfeudalism” will be the central theme at...

Music: Sangiuliano, project for Villa Verdi goes ahead...

Tottenham fuels the Chelsea crisis: they beat him...

Driver allegedly alcoholic ran over six people in...

On Facebook intimidation by anarchist world acronym in...

Mafiosi would be paying for ‘total peace’ benefits

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy