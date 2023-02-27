



News from our newspaper (Anhui Business Daily financial media reporter Zhou Mei) Since February, the cold air has frequently brushed the presence, and the cotton clothes have never been far away. However, with the advent of the new week, the temperature will “surge” all the way. Anhui Business Daily Financial Media reporter learned from the meteorological department that during the period from the end of February to the beginning of March, the main theme of the temperature in most parts of the country is “warming up”. Among them, Anhui The maximum temperature will rise to around 20°C, just like early summer.

As the last weekend in February, Hefei finally ushered in the sunshine, and this warmth will continue. According to the forecast of the Hefei Meteorological Observatory, in the next 7 days, Hefei will be mainly sunny to cloudy, and the temperature will gradually rise. From March 3rd to 4th, the highest temperature in Hefei will usher in 20 ℃, starting the process of spring in advance.

Although the “spring girl” is waving, there will be a cold air affecting our province. It is reported that it is expected that from the 26th to March 1st, most of the north will be greatly affected by the cold air, and the temperature trend will fluctuate, climbing from a low level to the peak and then falling rapidly; the south will be affected by the previous cold air, and the temperature in the early stage will be at a low level. The temperature will continue to rise in the later period. Judging from the “National Temperature Roller Coaster Competition” launched by China Meteorological Network, it is divided into super roller coasters and homely roller coasters. The highest temperature fluctuation of super roller coasters reaches 11-13 ℃. And Hefei has also been included in the “homely roller coaster” camp following Shanghai, Wuhan, Guangzhou and other places, and the temperature fluctuates by 8-10°C.

According to the forecast of the Anhui Meteorological Observatory, there will be a weak precipitation process in the south of our province on the 28th, and the rest of the province will be cloudy to sunny. In terms of temperature, it is expected that there will still be weak cold air affecting our province on the 26th and 27th, and then the temperature in the whole province will gradually rise. It is expected that the maximum temperature in the province will rise to around 20°C from March 3-6.

Specific forecast:

◆26th (Sunday): The whole province is sunny.

◆27th (Monday): The sunny day in the whole province turns cloudy.

◆28th (Tuesday): Cloudy to cloudy in the Dabie Mountains and south of the Yangtze River, with light rain in some areas; cloudy in other areas.

◆March 1 (Wednesday): Cloudy in Jiangbei; cloudy to cloudy in Jiangnan, with light rain in some parts of the south.

◆2nd (Thursday): Cloudy in Jiangbei, cloudy to cloudy in Jiangnan.

◆3rd (Friday): The whole province is sunny to cloudy.



