

Temperatures in the central and eastern regions will reach recent highs and warm to record-breaking



China Weather Network News Today (March 8), the temperature in Northeast China, North China, Huanghuai and other places will drop temporarily, but the temperature will rise again tomorrow. Cities could be record-breakingly warm. However, from the 10th to the 12th, with the arrival of a strong cold air, the central and eastern regions will gradually experience a sharp drop in temperature. In terms of precipitation, the snowfall in the Northeast will gradually decrease today and tomorrow, and there will still be strong snowfall in Xinjiang.

The temperature in the Northeast and other places dropped briefly today and will rise again tomorrow

Yesterday, the sunny and warm weather continued in most of the central and eastern parts of my country. As of 14:00, Changchun, Shenyang, Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Jinan, Hefei, Hangzhou, Nanchang, Nanjing and other cities had record high temperatures this year. Among them, Shijiazhuang, Jinan, Hangzhou, Nanjing It was the first time this year that temperatures rose above 25°C.

Today, the weak cold air affects the Northeast, North China, Huanghuai and other places. The temperature in the above-mentioned areas will drop briefly, but the temperature will rise rapidly again tomorrow. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the temperature in most of the central and eastern regions will reach recent highs. The highest temperature line of 20°C will reach western Liaoning, southeastern Inner Mongolia, and northern Hebei. The highest temperature in some areas of Jianghan, South China and other places may reach 30 ℃.

Among them, the degree of warmth in some areas from Northeast China, North China to Jianghuai was rare in the same period. For example, Jinan, with a maximum temperature of 29°C on the 10th, may break the highest record for the same period in early March, and Hohhot, Shenyang, Changchun, and Hefei may also break the highest temperature record in early March.

However, starting tonight, a strong cold air will set off from Xinjiang, and then affect our country from west to east. From the 10th to the 12th, the central and eastern regions will experience a sharp drop in temperature one after another. The cumulative temperature drop in the south of the Yangtze River and the areas north of it can reach 10-15°C, and local areas such as Shandong, Inner Mongolia, and Jilin may approach or reach 20°C. In addition to cooling down, the cold air will also bring strong winds, sand and dust, and rain and snow. The public should pay attention to the nowcast and take precautions in time.

Snowfall in Northeast China is gradually decreasing, and there is still strong snowfall in northern Xinjiang

In terms of precipitation, yesterday, my country’s precipitation mainly occurred in the northwest, northeast, southwest and other regions. Monitoring showed that northern Xinjiang, southeastern Qinghai, central and western Gansu, northern Sichuan plateau, eastern Tibet and northeastern Inner Mongolia, and central and northern Heilongjiang. Light to moderate snow or sleet. Light to moderate rain and local heavy rain occurred in parts of the southern Sichuan Basin, Chongqing, Guizhou, southern Hubei, and central and northern Hunan.

Today and tomorrow, the snowfall in the Northeast will gradually decrease, but there is still heavy snowfall in Xinjiang. Specifically, the Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today, parts of northern Xinjiang, central and eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, eastern Inner Mongolia, and western Heilongjiang will experience light to moderate snow or sleet. There were heavy snowstorms in some areas, and local heavy snowstorms (20-28 mm); there were light to moderate rains in parts of western and southern Sichuan, eastern Guizhou, northern Guangxi, western and northern Jiangnan.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Heilongjiang, Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, central and eastern Tibet, and southern Qinghai; parts of the western Sichuan Plateau, eastern Sichuan Basin, and northeastern Guizhou will have light To moderate rain.

The day after tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, northern Qinghai, and Hexi in Gansu, and local heavy snow (5-9 mm). There were light to moderate rains and local heavy rains (25-45 mm) in parts of the southeastern part of Northwest China, western and southern Sichuan, Guizhou, and central and western Jiangnan.

Meteorological experts reminded that there has been a lot of rain and snow in Xinjiang, Heilongjiang and other places recently, and the snowfall intensity in some areas is relatively high. It is necessary to prevent the adverse effects of rain and snow on traffic, animal husbandry, etc.; the forest fire risk level in some areas of Southwest and South China is relatively high , Please pay attention to fire prevention work.

Special statement: The reprinting of this article is only for the purpose of disseminating information, and does not mean representing the views of this website or confirming the authenticity of its content; if other media, websites or individuals reprint and use from this website, they must retain the information indicated on this website “Source”, and take legal responsibilities such as copyright; if the author does not want to be reprinted or contact us for reprinting fees, please contact us.