The temperature in the Jishishan earthquake area in Gansu will be low in the next three days and the body will feel cold. There will be no significant precipitation in the next 14 days – Information

Low Temperatures Expected in Jishishan Earthquake Area in Gansu for the Next Three Days

Following a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Jishishan County, Gansu Province on December 18, the China Weather Network has released a weather update for the area. According to the forecast, the Jishishan area will experience low temperatures in the next three days, with no significant precipitation expected in the next 14 days.

The Lanzhou Central Meteorological Observatory reported that the temperature in the Jishishan area is expected to reach as low as -16°C to -10°C in the coming days. The forecast also indicates that there will be no precipitation in the area for the next two weeks.

In response to the weather outlook, residents are advised to take precautions against the cold weather, which could pose a higher risk of colds, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular diseases. The dressing index is categorized as level one, meaning that individuals should wear thick down jackets, woolen pants or down pants, hats, scarves, gloves, and other warm clothing items to protect themselves from the cold temperatures.

Furthermore, the meteorological department has issued warnings for emergency rescue vehicles, particularly those using diesel engines. It is recommended that these vehicles use specific types of diesel to prevent fuel tank issues due to low temperatures.

The department also emphasized the importance of safety measures for disaster relief personnel, reminding them to take precautions when heating in emergency tents and to beware of carbon monoxide poisoning from open flames.

The China Weather Network has urged residents to stay informed about the weather conditions by following their official accounts on WeChat and “Weather Butler” APP Android version.

The weather forecast for the Jishishan earthquake area highlights the need for residents to prepare for the upcoming low temperatures and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being.

