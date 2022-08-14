Today, the Jiangsu Meteorological Observatory issued a high temperature warning on expressways. From 10:30 to 17:00 on August 147, the road surface temperature in some areas can reach up to 72°C. According to forecast information, Today, the surface temperature of Jiangsu Expressway is increasing from north to south. The surface temperature in most of the southern sections will reach 68-72°C, and the central area can also reach 62-68°C.

In this high temperature environment, the rubber strength and cord strength of automobile tires will be significantly reduced.Therefore, when driving through a high temperature road section, you need to pay attention to the road environment and be alert to the occurrence of tire blowout accidents.

In recent days, there have been varying degrees of soaring temperatures across the country, and the threshold for the national high temperature rankings has even been raised to 42°C.

In the next two weeks, the hot weather will continue.It is expected that the comprehensive intensity of high temperature weather this year may reach the strongest level since complete records began in 1961, but the current regional high temperature process has not surpassed that of 2013.

In addition, the current high temperature weather continues, the rainfall in the Yangtze River Basin is relatively low, and various degrees of meteorological drought have occurred in many places.