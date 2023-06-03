The temperature of the fire on the slope of Cerro Bravo drops

During the Risk Management Council in Caldas, the authorities reported that the temperature of the underground fire on the slope of Cerro Bravo in the municipality of Herveo, in Tolima.

Félix Ricardo Giraldo, head of the municipality’s Risk Management Unit, explained that “although the fire continues latent or alive, there it went from peaks close to 700° Celsius to approximately 115° in recent days; added to that the extension went from 20 to 5 meters of hot spots”.

However, the official indicated that they are waiting for the indications of the Ministries of Mines and Environment to make the decision if any inert material is applied to suffocate it or if, on the contrary, it is better to wait for it to extinguish naturally. .

For his part, the mayor of Herveo, Arbeis Rojas Rubio, indicated that Ecopetrol together with technical personnel are taking soil samples to determine what type of material is causing this type of combustion.

It should be remembered that since last month, a thermal anomaly associated with the subsoil was registered where temperatures at this point reached 600°C. Taking into account that this abnormal condition is located at a distance of 1.5 meters and 1.80 meters deep, very close to the pipe corresponding to the Mariquita – Cali gas pipeline, the TGI company decided to preemptively isolate the section exposed to risk, leaving more than six Millions of Colombians without gas. However, since May 25, it has been reestablishing gradually the service.

Gases from the slope are not volcanic

According to the Colombian Geological Service, the gases and incandescent material that the subsoil has emitted are not related to the Cerro Bravo volcano.

“The concentrations of this gas in volcanic environments are very low and in this case the numbers recorded were 100 times higher than those that can be emitted by some volcanoes in the country and in the world,” the SGC said at the time.

Experts in soil studies from the National University of Colombia (UNAL) Manizales Headquarters This anomaly is due to a natural phenomenon of the soil called “combustion by organic matter”

Professor Eugenio Duque Escobar – an expert in geology, geotechnics and mass movements – affirm that the combustion by organic matter is not of volcanic origin, since a flow is not detected, that is, there is no fusion of the rock, there is no a presence of magma.