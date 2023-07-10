The temperature will continue to rise in Cali, until when?

The emergencies that the incidence of the ‘El Niño Phenomenon’ will cause in Cali, have the city authorities on alert and ready to face them.

A clear example is the Colombian Civil Defense, Valle del Cauca regional, which is ready to support in the different emergencies that may arise.

“We have more than 400 volunteers available throughout the District; we are in constant training processes on the subject of forestry brigades; We have equipment from a drinking water treatment unit, tank truck, and rescue unit, which adapts to the conditions for the response to forest emergencies,” said Cristian Steven Echeverry Zuluaga, head of Civil Defense Training.

“We also carry out a preparation process for the communities and educational centers, where we teach, we give them recommendations for this dry season, fire management and the rational use of water,” said Echeverry Zuluaga.

All this is related to the fact that the District of Santiago de Cali is going through the second dry or less rainy season of 2023, due to the imminent arrival of the ‘El Niño phenomenon’.

What is Civil Defense?

It is an institution known for its 56 years of existence for its solidarity and humanitarian skills and with more than 100,000 volunteers in Colombia, which guides citizens on self-care and prevention issues, in order to safeguard life.

Campaign of the Mayor’s Office of Cali to face the hot season: The Municipal Administration recently launched the campaign ‘You don’t play with the dry season’.

This is related to the second dry season or less rainy season of the year that came to the city, with an 85% probability of occurrence of the ‘El Niño Phenomenon’, which could increase to more than 90% in the months of August and September Data provided by international climate agencies such as the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration-NOAA and the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies-IDEAM.

In this sense, and with the support of relief agencies, the necessary actions have been arranged to attend to possible emergency scenarios produced by this season.

That is why the Mayor’s Office of Cali presented the actions that it will carry out together with disaster care and prevention organizations, contained in the campaign ‘With the dry one you don’t play’.

This strategic intervention plan begins with the alert issued by international weather organizations.

“The main risk is dealing with the probabilities of forest fires in our tutelary hills and in the Los Farallones natural park. This demands that we must have all the capacities in order, from the Air Force, the Firefighters, the organized communities and the risk management entities” indicated the mayor Jorge Iván Ospina.

Data

1. According to the forecasts of the National Emergency and Disaster Risk Management Unit, it is estimated that during July Cali will enter the phase of the ‘El Niño Phenomenon’, an increase in the temperature of the Pacific Ocean that alters the patterns climatic.

2. In Colombia, the same hydroclimatological condition would bring a decrease in rainfall and an increase in temperatures. “This rainfall deficit is also related to dengue and chikungunya.

3. These reductions of 2, 3 and 4 degrees, make the water deposits allow the procreation of mosquitoes.

