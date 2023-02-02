The actress of ‘Until money do us part’, Carmen Villalobos 2023 has started with great changes, one of the most important has to do with her sentimental situation, since recently the television host also confirmed that she had made the decision to give herself a new opportunity in love, something that caused a stir and sparked many comments.

The news was confirmed weeks ago when his new partner revealed in the middle of a television interview that the Colombian had stolen his heart, something that is obviously reciprocal, especially after the last message that Carmen Villalobos wrote on her Instagram account to congratulate him. for his birthday:

“Today is the most important day since we started dating, how did everything happen? Only YOU AND I know that story and here are some photos of all those unique moments… Surprising and unexpected? YEAH! But TOTALLY AMAZING and WONDERFUL!” he began by saying.

Although it was not all, because the actress and presenter took the opportunity to express her love and gratitude:

“Today my greatest wish is that you continue to have a super birthday, continue to be that authentic being and that you always infect me with your sweetness and laughter. Happy birthday love. I love you”wrote Villalobos in the description of the gallery in which they have several photographs as a couple.

It should be noted that many Internet users and followers have been happy about this new opportunity in love, despite the fact that the news of her separation with the Colombian actor Sebastián Caicedo with whom she had been in a relationship for many years was a surprise for her followers.

For now, the new couple that steals the looks of the national and international show business seems to be better than ever.