The tender ones in the garden – an NDR garden podcast | > – News

Broadcast: The tender ones in the garden | 04/28/2023 | 5:00 a.m. | by Samir Chawki

20 Min
| Available until 04/27/2025

There are numerous legends surrounding the topic of gardens: there is no such thing as too much fertiliser, lawns always have to be scarified or that only certain types of vegetables can be planted together. But some of these myths are simply not true, garden expert Thomas Balster uncovers 15 on the topics of harvest, fertilizer and plants.

3:03 These statements about planting in the garden are not true

6:49 That’s why lawns don’t always have to be thatched

11:47 That’s how much fertilizer you really need to harvest effectively

19:17 What other myths do you want debunked?

Questions to the tender ones in the garden: [email protected]>

