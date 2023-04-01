The vallenato singers Ana del Castillo and Iván Villazón They met again on stage. The artists are in Panama City, where they will make some presentations.

Previously there was a tension between the two, after the vallenata singer, in 2019, through a live on Instagram in a drunken state, insulted the ‘Vallenato Tenor Voice’.

“I am a woman from the suburbs, a woman who speaks badly, but let me tell you that you are a son of a bitch (SIC), a 7.5 billion times son of a bitch (SIC) for not giving me the opportunity to sing with you when you invited me to a feat (collaboration ). Why did you invite me then? Go and eat a dick catapila 3 thousand times”, said at the time and full of anger the artist born in San Juan del Cesar.

However, about 1 year ‘sharpened rough edges’, and this Friday, March 31, when they met, they greeted each other with great affection: “How are you my love? God bless you, my teacher. Garlic, you’re deceived, I see you rejuvenated and you have more buttocks”, she expressed to him.

Subsequently, Villazón published a video on his social networks with the artist, there they announced that they had already found in the neighboring country and they even joked about the 2019 incident.

“Hello, my people, we are already in Panama.com See you at Attitude Latitude 47. Of course, with pure catapillas of love”, they stated.