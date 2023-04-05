foreigners in Peru with an irregular migratory situation have 30 more days to request the Temporary Residence Permit Card (CPP). The National Superintendence of Migrations reported on the extension of the term through Superintendency Resolution No. 000093-2023-Migrations disseminated in The Official Gazette El Peruano.

The deadline to request the document expired on March 31, but with the extension it can be processed from April 1.

The founding president of Veneactiva, Nancy Arellano, applauded the extension of the term of migratory regularization and highlighted the management of the National Superintendence of Migrations “for advancing in the connection between the Fines Amnesty Law, approved in the Plenary Session of the Peruvian Congress on March 24, the CPP and the commitment to formalize migration.

CPP: access and benefits

The Temporary Stay Permit Card accredits the regularity of foreigners who have never processed any type of document before Migrations. Grants stay for two years in Peru and allows access to social benefits. Likewise, the rights and duties to be fulfilled within the framework of the country’s legislation.

Migrants with this document will also be able to access the health, education and tax systems.

The CPP in figures

A total of 346,526 foreign citizens have processed the CPP, of which 260,452 have already been approved and delivered to date.

Currently there are more than 30,000 documents that are pending collection, according to the National Superintendence of Migrations.

