The term of the first installment of the tax expires in Bogotá

The term of the first installment of the tax expires in Bogotá

If you accepted the payment by installments of the non-residential property tax, valid for 2022, keep in mind that next Friday, February 17, is the deadline for you to present, settle and pay the first installment of this tax.

The modality of payment of the non-residential property tax by installments, corresponding to the year 2022, was granted by the Ministry of Finance to those taxpayers who live in the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 measures and who required this term or benefit.

Download your payment coupon in the Virtual Office

The quick and safe way to pay by downloading the payment coupon for this tax is by going to the website https://oficinavirtual.shd.gov.co/OficinaVirtual/login.html, which allows you to do the process online and also carry out the payment through the PSE payment option or with checking account debit cards or savings account debit cards.

If, on the contrary, you prefer to pay this tax physically, then you must download the payment coupon from the Virtual Office and then consult the list at https://www.shd.gov.co/webnueva/default.html for payment tax in Bogota.

