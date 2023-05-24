The terms of the collegiate

By: Luis Humberto Tovar Trujillo

It has always been said, in popular slang, that “thief cow does not forget the gate”.

Interpersonal relationships are governed by certain cannons that imply respect, due obedience, among many others, even rulers among themselves, which they call diplomacy, which among other things, has lost much relevance, due to the vulgarization of its exercise, since the appearance of dictatorial regimes in America and the world.

A communication has appeared, governed by the cannons of diplomacy, that is, between rulers, between equals so as not to go so far, addressed by Petro to His Excellency “Mr. Mordisco”, a narco-terrorist criminal from the Farc dissidents, which despite to the Havana agreement, which supposedly no previous government, said to be Uribe-minded, had enough testicles to tear it to shreds, due to the mere fact of dissent, has continued to torment the citizen’s daily life.

This diplomatic romance, between rulers as it seems to be, says a lot about the Colombian reality in terms of the ruler, where he places his interlocutor on an equal footing, the first act of the recently created equality ministry, where he teaches that we lost Colombia, allow to continue with the indifference of truly democratic leaders.

We see that they are two nations, one born in democracy, despite this, delivered to a tyrant, as if denying its original mother, and the other, supported by the government, and legitimized by the inability of that one, to be governed by authority and institutional order.

Recognizing these legitimacies, forces us to understand that we are subjected to a slavery promoted by the two interlocutors, born by the crime, where they invite us to choose between the reconquest of our democracy, or definitively renounce it, through a voluntary demonstration, which is the worst slavery.

This subjugation is born precisely from the delegitimization of the Public Force, by replacing it with recognized criminals, legitimized by the government, and irrigated throughout the territory, spreading terror and fear of citizens, the only way to govern terrorism.

All of this reality has drug trafficking as its environment, worse than in the time of Pablo Escobar, an environment known to the ruler, with whom they agreed to destroy the Palace of Justice, and the murder of the best Court, that yes supreme, without precedents in the legal and political history of the country.

In these conditions it is time to say, “to Santa Rosa or to the puddle”. Social pressure has been created, where only the last push is missing to fall into the abyss, or we react to “defenestrate” the individual, as proposed by the legitimate reserves of our forces, or definitively continue prostrate to narco-terrorism.