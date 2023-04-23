The terrible accident in which the driver died in Kocaeli is on camera – Current News

02:18

RELATED VIDEO The terrible accident in which the driver died in Kocaeli is on camera

The accident happened around 04:00. D-130 Highway Central District occurred in the area. under the command of Mustafa Özay on the way to Gölcük. with plate 41 E 0320 automobile, K.O. dominated by with 16 AOR 770 plates collided with a light commercial vehicle. The vehicles, which were thrown by the violence of the collision, were able to stop by hitting the median and the roadside barrier. In the accident in which both drivers were injured, with plate 41 E 0320 the car caught fire. The fuel station employees who saw the accident rushed to help with the fire extinguishers. After the situation was reported to the 112 Emergency Call Center, firefighters, health and police teams were sent to the region. Firefighters, who reached the address in a short time, carried out cooling work. Two injured, who were taken to the ambulance by the medical teams, Golcuk Necati Celik State Hospital was taken. Drivers taken to hospital Mustafa OzayDespite all the interventions, he could not be saved and died.

The moment of the accident is on camera

On the other hand, the security camera footage of the catastrophic accident appeared. In the images, there were moments when the car colliding with the light commercial vehicle was thrown and hit the electrical panel and caught fire. At the same time, it was seen in the footage that the fuel station employees rushed to help as soon as they saw the accident and a person tried to intervene in the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Click for Other Current News