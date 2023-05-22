The terrible accident that Daniella Álvarez suffered in San Andrés

Daniella Álvarez is not only one of the most prominent faces in the world of entertainment and show business, but also a woman who has inspired the entire country with her courage and resilience, with which she now seeks to help many who, like her, lost a limb but have continued forward with the help of a prosthesis.

Recently, the presenter of El Desafío: The Box, shared through her Instagram account the moments of anguish that she had experienced in the middle of her trip to San Andrés and Providencia.

The coastal model who shared in recent days that she was trying a new facet in music uploaded what had happened to her Instagram account.

It was a painful crab bite, which made Daniella hyperventilate as she had one of her fingers caught in one of her claws.

“I woke up and like every day, I put my hand in to check my shoe and there was a crab,” Álvarez began by explaining.

In the video you can see the maneuvers of several of his companions to remove the finger of the famous. However, although they tried to cut one of the animal’s limbs with scissors, this did not change anything.

“When the crab bites, it doesn’t let go!” explained the famous woman.

Fortunately, an islander managed to remove the animal from the finger of the famous, when he bit it, which allowed him to open his clamp, freeing Álvarez who was very grateful in his networks:

“This man saved me, even though I was allergic to crab, he helped me! This is the technique.”