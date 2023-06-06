The terrible state of the La Provincia de Valledupar park

Currently, La Provincia de Valledupar park is in notorious deterioration, which is one of the most touristic areas of this city, being located next to the Hurtado del Río Guatapurí spa.

Read also: Carlos Vives sculpture in Valledupar was vandalized: a tire was stolen

The ornamental plants are dry and the children’s playgrounds are broken in almost their entire structure, which means that few children make use of these spaces. The same happens with the floors made of cork carpet and synthetic grass. In the same condition is the monument of the plane, which has not been maintained either.

It should be noted that in this place at any time of the year tourists from different parts and also inhabitants of this capital arrive.

Another of the situations found in the Park was the state in which are the statues of the artists Carlos Vives and Jorge Oñate.

In the case of Carlos Vives, misuse by citizens led to the deterioration of the bicycle rack and rear tire, which is why park observers chose to remove part of it and deliver it to the Police CAI.

“It is very important to inform all citizens that yesterday -Sunday-, (we realized that) the grill and tire of the Carlos Vives sculpture in La Provincia de Valledupar park were in deterioration, (and) the Officials and the tourist guides of this park and that of Los Juglares cut the tire and handed it over to the CAI of the Police, then officials from the Mayor’s Office arrived at the site and took it to be repaired. It must be clarified that it was not stolen, but the misuse of the public and the lack of maintenance led to this situation”, indicated Diego López, presifrom the Los Juglares park vendors association.

Do not stop reading: Diego Daza will give a greeting to his follower in his next album

In the case of the sculpture of the minstrel Jorge Oñate, the upper part of the gramophone in his right hand was torn off.

Due to these acts to the statues of the artists, the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, through social networks, indicated that they reject acts of vandalism against the cultural assets of Valledupar.

“Although measures were adopted to fix the sculpture of Carlos Vives, we insist that we all embrace and protect these works in full view of our own and visitors”, reads the official Instagram of the municipal administration.

EL PILÓN tried to communicate with Néstor Mejía, manager of Mercabastos, the entity in charge of the administration of La Provincia park, but this was not possible..

It may interest you: A week after it was inaugurated and a sculpture by Jorge Oñate has already been vandalized

This work was developed with contract No. 1042 of 2018, by the Parque El Helado 2018 Consortium, in the then government of former mayor Augusto Ramírez Uhía. It had a value of 6,997,638,271 pesos, including the intervention.

The park has a total area of ​​35,337 square meters, consisting of 4,000 m2 of open spaces, 1,913 m2 of children’s play area, 1,219 m2 of commercial premises plus 2,900 m2 of terraces for food and recreation, 855 m2 for bio-healthy areas, and 1,879 m2 of bike paths along the perimeter.