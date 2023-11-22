The terrifying experience that Claudia Bahamón lived

Although this was not all, because after this complex situation the famous woman decided to use her social networks to leave a message and reflect on a publication in which she asked not to normalize violence:

“It is terrifying how, in our society, we tend to normalize violence and minimize its consequences. Phrases like ‘ah, but thank goodness nothing happened to him’ or ‘the important thing is that he is healthy’ often demonstrate a lack of empathy and understanding towards people who experience situations of violence,” Bahamón began by saying in his publication.

Likewise, Claudia Bahamón asked to stop reducing what was happening, because in this way the only thing that was being achieved was that such unfortunate situations would gain more strength:

“A gun facing you or as close to your eyes as we are experiencing today is a traumatic situation for anyone. For me it is unacceptable to reduce the helpless experience to a simple “thank goodness nothing serious happened to him.” “I do not accept perpetuating the idea that violence is something common and acceptable in our society.”

Finally, he asked those who blamed the victim of the robbery for wearing or sporting an expensive watch to reconsider whether that was the real problem or whether it was necessary to demand guarantees of security and peace of mind for everyone.

“We must stop normalizing situations of violence and work to build a society in which violence is rejected and victims are listened to and supported appropriately,” he concluded.