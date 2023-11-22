Home » The terrifying experience that Claudia Bahamón lived
News

The terrifying experience that Claudia Bahamón lived

by admin
The terrifying experience that Claudia Bahamón lived

Although this was not all, because after this complex situation the famous woman decided to use her social networks to leave a message and reflect on a publication in which she asked not to normalize violence:

“It is terrifying how, in our society, we tend to normalize violence and minimize its consequences. Phrases like ‘ah, but thank goodness nothing happened to him’ or ‘the important thing is that he is healthy’ often demonstrate a lack of empathy and understanding towards people who experience situations of violence,” Bahamón began by saying in his publication.

Likewise, Claudia Bahamón asked to stop reducing what was happening, because in this way the only thing that was being achieved was that such unfortunate situations would gain more strength:

“A gun facing you or as close to your eyes as we are experiencing today is a traumatic situation for anyone. For me it is unacceptable to reduce the helpless experience to a simple “thank goodness nothing serious happened to him.” “I do not accept perpetuating the idea that violence is something common and acceptable in our society.”

Finally, he asked those who blamed the victim of the robbery for wearing or sporting an expensive watch to reconsider whether that was the real problem or whether it was necessary to demand guarantees of security and peace of mind for everyone.

“We must stop normalizing situations of violence and work to build a society in which violence is rejected and victims are listened to and supported appropriately,” he concluded.

You may also like

Schalke: The free fall continues

Venezuela charged Haiti 500 million dollars and forgave...

Woman hit in the head while walking in...

28-year sentence for ELN Leaders for Murder of...

Profit from the normal market sale of an...

Professional Basketball Super League changes start date. Find...

They threaten to kill an official of the...

The eighth meeting of the Standing Committee of...

Fatal carbon monoxide accident in a hotel on...

Civil Defense warns that 444 districts of Peru...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy