The territory of fear will continue as is

Going through Carrera 7 between Calles 33 and 34 generates any number of sensations, but none of them are good. It is not known what it will smell as it passes by, what embarrassing scene can be seen, what animal will come out of the thicket or if it is a little later, what madman or thief on duty will make it pale.

For a long time, citizens have complained and complained about this failed construction, first it had an enclosure that made one of the main arteries ugly, but it was of some use. Now, the fence is gone and the weeds have extended their domain so much that the least expected day will cover the platform.

A process more tangled than weeds

Citron is known in this region as a weed, at first it was eaten by pigs on farms, but lately natural medicine has discovered innumerable benefits when consumed by humans.

This failed project was intended as a residential, multi-family and commercial unit made up of 135 apartments spread over 10 floors and a built-up area of ​​6,000 square meters called ‘El Cidral’. What seer would think of that name? The idea was also to put 198 cars in its three underground parking lots.

It was learned that this property is part of the liquidation of a company called Cigarrería Playa. Some time later, the construction process was affected, because they did not access mortgage loans, to this we must add that one of the partners was allegedly on the Clinton List and given the situation, the banks did not assign them loans.

When the project failed, it was awarded jointly and undividedly to all the creditors, who are currently the owners (plaintiffs for labor debts, two people from an old construction company and the municipality that has a small percentage on account of the payment of taxes), to the there is a community and other co-owners, the municipality cannot intervene. In short, this imaginary of fear has no mourner, who would be a majority or lone creditor who takes control.

The affectations

The land has an underground water source that causes it to be constantly flooded, which makes the problem much greater. It should be taken into account that stagnant water in a climate like Pereira’s is conducive to the mosquito that transmits dengue hemorrhagic fever. The only entity that could do something then is the Ministry of Health, as guarantor of public health.

Cipher

2,500 square meters is the total area of ​​this space.