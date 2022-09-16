IVREA. Returning to being the city of the Alpine troops for three days, Ivrea welcomed the black feathers, wearing the tricolor dress of the party and trying to be welcoming. Many, many Alpine troops arrived on the banks of the Dora Baltea – on Sunday morning, for the parade of the 24th Meeting of the First Group, there were more than 22,000 – who found a city and a territory ready to welcome them in the best of ways.

Many shops and businesses that observed the extraordinary opening on Sunday and did not regret it: in fact, all of them worked a lot, because the Alpine troops and the people accompanying them, family members and supporters, flocked to the bars in their free time. , in restaurants and shops to unwind and buy something to take home as a souvenir. Too bad for those who kept closed, in the center, because they lost an excellent opportunity to increase earnings and made the city run the risk of not taking into account the guests who, moreover, also crowded the hotels and accommodation facilities even in the neighboring municipalities. Overall, however, Ivrea provided an excellent image of itself, so much so that the national president Ana, Sebastiano Favero, at the end of the three days, on Sunday afternoon, expressed a strongly positive opinion to the sectional president, Giuseppe Franzoso, complimenting for the tidy and compact fashion show and for the crowd that, along the entire route, welcomed the black feathers with a smile and a cheering and warm embrace.

«President Favero – Franzoso recalls, rightly satisfied – said that this was the true Alpine spirit, which not even at the recent Gathering of the Triveneto group has shown itself to be so. And he greatly appreciated not only the large participation of the sister sections and the presence of the two sections of Argentina and Brazil and the banner of Udine where the Gathering 2023 will be held, but also the presence in the parade of women in Canavese costumes, in memory of those that embroidered the ancient pennants of the three battalions Val d’Orco, Ivrea and Monte Levanna, those united by the white tassel on the hat.

General Nicola Piasente was also satisfied, for the over 11,000 people visiting the citadel of the Alpine troops, set up by the Taurinense alpine brigade he commanded, with many children who experienced the thrill of the climbing wall, skiing and everything else there. The brigade, among other things, left us the proceeds from the sale of postcards of historical uniforms, over 300 euros, which we have already delivered to the Casainsieme hospice ». “The most heartfelt thanks – the sectional president is keen to underline – goes to my advisers, the group leaders, the Alpine troops and, above all, to Gildo Marcelli, vice president of the territorial coordination of Civil Protection, for the over 100 volunteers arranged along the route, to Elvio Gambone, for logistical support, to municipal police officers and law enforcement agencies ».

In the afternoon, at the headquarters in via De Gasperi 1, the drawing of the winning lottery tickets took place (42,700 were sold), the list of which is available on the website of the Sentinel. «In our office – concludes Franzoso – the book by Margherita Barsimi will continue to be available for those wishing to buy them, with a part edited by Paolo Querio,” 100 years of the Ivrea Section “, published by Bolognino, and the two series of postcards with the postmark of the Gathering, depicting the colma di Mombarone, common to the three lands of Alpini ».