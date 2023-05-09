The theme education reading class for provincial leading cadres held the second special counseling session. Xu Kunlin and Zhang Yizhen, the host of Xinchangxing, attended_Xinhua Newspaper

Litchi News News On May 8, the provincial leading cadres studied and implemented the theme of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era held the second special counseling session. Xin Changxing, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Xu Kunlin, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference Zhang Yizhen attended.

Han Wenxiu, deputy director of the Central Finance Office in charge of daily work, made a guidance report. He said that high-quality development is the primary task of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way, the core essence and key tasks of promoting high-quality development, and the promotion of high-quality development. A systematic, comprehensive and in-depth elaboration on high-quality development has been made in terms of relationship and other aspects.

In his speech, Nobunagasho pointed out that continuing to be at the forefront of high-quality development is a major task and earnest entrustment entrusted to Jiangsu by General Secretary Xi Jinping with a view to the overall situation of modernization, and it is the general goal of Jiangsu’s development on the new journey. To be at the forefront, one must learn, comprehend and act first. It is necessary to study Xi Jinping’s economic thought more deeply, to understand more deeply the importance of expectations, entrustments, and responsibilities of the major requirement of “continuing to be at the forefront in high-quality development”, and to plan and implement the General Secretary’s participation in a higher position. The Jiangsu delegation reviewed the ideas and measures of the spirit of the important speech, dared to do good deeds, and worked hard to ensure that they handed over qualified answers that could stand the test of history, people, and practice.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, leading comrades of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, and the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the main responsible comrades of the Party Committee (Party Group) of the first batch of theme education participating units in our province, members of the Provincial Party Committee Theme Education Leading Group and comrades in charge of the office participated.

Reporter of Jiangsu Broadcasting Financial Media News Center/Editor Zhou Ming Gaoyan Hao Meng Liu Kun/Designed by Gui Dan/He Junwei