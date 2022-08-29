Source title: The theme of environmental services debuted in the exhibition area of ​​the National Convention Center of the Service Trade Fair, and the exhibition was basically completed

At the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in 2022, the new environmental service thematic exhibition will be planned to be held in the second phase of the National Convention Center.Reporter Pan Zhiwang / photo In 2022, the exhibition area of ​​the National Convention Center of the Service Trade Fair has been basically completed. The reporter learned that the exhibitions of provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, country-specific areas and the newly added environmental service topics of this CIFTIS will appear in the exhibition area of ​​the National Convention Center. Demonstrate the joint construction and sharing of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, and realize the concept of a world-class urban agglomeration with the capital as the core. Three Highlights Show “Open Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei” Walking into the No. 1 exhibition hall of the second phase of the National Convention Center, the booths of various provinces, regions and cities come into view. The construction of all booths has been basically completed, just waiting for the exhibits to be in place. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei exhibition area is at the entrance of Hall 1. Zhang Zhengyuan, deputy director of the External Liaison Office of Beijing International Service Trade Affairs Center, introduced that the exhibition area focuses on the main line of “opening up as one and creating a new chapter”. The visual symbols create a feeling of viewing the exhibition that the three places of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei share the same origin and seek happiness for the people. What are the highlights of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei exhibition area? Zhang Zhengyuan introduced that the exhibition area uses multimedia visualization and interactive means to use a map of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei to overview the open development pattern of the three places, and through interaction, you can learn more about the pilot free trade zones in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and the service industry expansion and opening demonstration area. , comprehensive protection zones, ports and other open functional parks. In terms of audience interaction, the exhibition area builds the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei “Listening Pond” induction interactive device, which uses the form of inviting audiences to listen to “whispers” to show the major events and small affairs of the three places in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, which not only shortens the distance with the audience, but also conveys The achievements of the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei. In terms of visual presentation, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei exhibition area uses “connected mountains and rivers, landmark buildings and color systems in the three places” as visual elements, reflecting the mutual affinity and interconnection of the three places. With “reading Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei” and many representative enterprises, it reflects the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and creates a happy picture of a better life. Five special areas focus on the latest achievements in the field of environmental services During the 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, the second phase of the National Convention Center, which assumed the function of the main media center, will be unveiled again during the Service Trade Fair to undertake the exhibition task of environmental services. This is also the first time that the second phase of the China National Convention Center will be opened after the 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics. Zhang Tong, project manager of the exhibition group of the service trade special class of Capital Exhibition Group, introduced that this year's new environmental service theme is "Double-Carbon Empowerment, Revitalizing Innovation Power" as the theme, and sets up low-carbon energy, climate and carbon economy, carbon neutrality and green. Technology, "Double-Carbon" Demonstration City, and Environmental Protection Industry five special zones, which focus on displaying the latest achievements and technological applications in the field of global environmental services. The reporter learned that the theme of environmental services will open the first floor and basement floor of the second phase of the National Convention Center, with a total exhibition area of ​​16,700 square meters.

The environment-themed venue setting is also very innovative. Zhang Tong introduced, “This special exhibition on environmental services is set up in the second phase of the National Convention Center together with the provincial and municipal exhibition areas, which effectively promotes the positive interaction between the exhibition areas. The environmental service exhibition area provides technical solutions for the ‘double carbon’ goals and implementation paths of various provinces and cities. According to the plan, all provinces and cities will bring high-quality demand to the environmental service exhibition area and achieve win-win cooperation.” At present, 110 enterprises from State Grid, Sinopec, PetroChina and CNOOC are invited to the special topic of environmental services. Among them, the world‘s top 500 companies and industry leading companies account for more than 30%. In addition, the topic of environmental services will also hold nearly 30 forums and meetings on hot topics such as “carbon peak carbon neutralization”, dual-carbon empowerment industry development, carbon trading, and green cities, including the Meteorological Economic Summit Forum, the 2022 Green Development International Summit Forum, carbon market and carbon finance summit, etc., to deeply discuss the technical path of China‘s low-carbon-zero-carbon-negative carbon implementation. 129 leading companies from 15 countries showcase new technologies The overall exhibition area of ​​the annual theme exhibition area of ​​the 2022 Comprehensive Exhibition of the Service Trade Fair will reach 21,000 square meters. 129 international and domestic leading enterprises from 15 countries in the field of service trade are selected, focusing on displaying new technologies and new applications. Digital frontier technologies such as big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain are injecting strong momentum into the development of global service trade. In this year’s comprehensive exhibition area, the audience will see the independent research and development products brought by a number of enterprises, such as the “Fuxing” EMU, a high-speed train led by China Railway Group, with completely independent intellectual property rights, and reaching the world‘s advanced level. A self-developed fully automated container terminal – Xiamen Yuanhai 5G Smart Terminal, etc. The continuous upgrading of immersive experience technologies such as AR and VR has enabled the vivid presentation of digital solutions for trade in services. This year’s comprehensive exhibition area has comprehensively enhanced the interactivity, experience and industry leadership of the exhibition. At the exhibition, the audience will have the opportunity to experience the lifelike Dunhuang murals brought by the fusion of Hetu AR and reality, the immersive viewing experience brought by Qualcomm’s “Metaverse” VR glasses all-in-one machine, and Intel’s development for the Winter Olympics. Immersive experience brought by machine vision and artificial intelligence system black technology. Not only that, the underground exhibition area of ​​the comprehensive exhibition specially exhibited more than 10 top environmental research institutions at home and abroad, including the Beijing Institute of Science and Technology, comprehensive ecological environment management, technical testing, energy saving and emission reduction technology, environmental protection, etc. of clean energy companies. Service and technology cases, global services, and mutual benefit sharing. 