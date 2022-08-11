Source title: The topic of health and hygiene services will appear in 14 medical institutions of the Service Trade Fair to display scientific and technological achievements in epidemic prevention and control

As one of the nine themes, the topic of health services will appear at the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services. The reporter learned from the media briefing held on the 10th that the biggest highlight of this year’s theme is the public welfare exhibition located in the core area of ​​the theme exhibition. 14 well-known medical institutions in the city, including Tsinghua Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, will focus on displaying the integration of epidemic prevention and control and medical fields. Innovative breakthrough cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements.

The theme of this year’s health care service will be “Sunac, Development and Shared Health“, focusing on the two elements of “integration” and “innovation”, and will play a role in promoting the development of health care, showing the pattern of international cooperation and opening up, and promoting the growth of service trade. important role.

The special exhibition on health and health services is located in the No. 3 venue of Shougang Park, with an exhibition area of ​​7,700 square meters. At present, many medical institutions, well-known domestic and foreign pharmaceutical and medical device companies, financial companies and public welfare funds have signed up for the exhibition. The recruitment rate has reached 100%, with the global top 500 and industry leading companies accounting for more than 25%, the internationalization rate exceeding 15%, and a total of 105 offline exhibitors and institutions.

The special exhibition attracted well-known domestic and foreign companies such as Merck, Mindray Medical, Neusoft Group, Borcheng, Tongrentang, and Chunfeng Pharmaceutical. Among them, 14 well-known medical and health institutions in the city participated in the core section of the special exhibition – the public welfare exhibition area, which will focus on displaying the breakthrough cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements in the field of epidemic prevention and control and medical integration and innovation, which is the biggest highlight of this special exhibition.

During the 5-day exhibition period, the organizer will organize four characteristic activities: digital medical experience, health science lectures, project signing, and results release, to show the world China’s achievements in the field of health and hygiene through international cooperation and integrated development in an all-round and multi-angle manner. The achievements made in terms of innovation level and new achievements, medical service innovation ability and health service development quality, let the exhibitors feel the influence and industry leading role of the CIFTIS Health and Health Service Special Exhibition.

During the exhibition, the 2022 “Beijing International Medical Forum” will continue to be held, so that the exhibition will lead the conference and promote the exhibition with the conference. Held the public health summit forum, the launching ceremony of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services Chinese Medicine Theme Day and the 7th Overseas Chinese Chinese Medicine Conference two summit forums, focusing on policy interpretation in the field of health, international cooperation, cutting-edge technology, market trends, Innovation achievements transformation and many other hot topics.