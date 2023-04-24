On the morning of April 21, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Heshan District Committee held the fourth collective study. District Party Secretary Zhang Chao presided over and delivered a speech. Xing Yufu, deputy secretary of the district party committee and head of the district government, Wang Xueliang, deputy secretary of the district party committee, Lu Jun, chairman of the district CPPCC, district leaders Wang Chunlei, Hu Yong, Wang Fei, Wang Junhong, Li Liang, Guo Xueguang and other members of the theoretical study center group of the district party committee and other deputy counties Leading comrades above the level participated.

The meeting learned the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the National Two Sessions and the “Implementation Measures for Strengthening Inspections, Rectification and Application of Results in Henan Province”, and watched the national security warning education promotional film “Loyal to the Party, Strictly Keeping Secrets” and so on. Some members of the center group made exchanges and speeches.

The meeting emphasized that we must always maintain a distinctive political character. Always adhere to political guidance, consciously cast the soul with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, resolutely defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”. It is necessary to continuously strengthen study and exercise. Continue to strengthen the party’s political theory and business knowledge learning, vigorously investigate and research, strengthen practical training, and earnestly recognize the new situation, grasp new requirements, and meet new challenges. It is necessary to highlight the implementation of the work. Contrasted with various work arrangements, adhere to problem-oriented, goal-oriented, and result-oriented, accelerate economic development, actively respond to the expectations of the masses, and promote the improvement of quality and efficiency in various tasks. Work hard to forge a strong style of work. Adhere to the views of the masses, stand firmly on the stand of the masses, take a good line of the masses, go deep into the grassroots to study and solve problems, dare to grasp, dare to take responsibility, and dare to be responsible, use flexible methods and methods, establish a strong sense of risk, and provide a strong guarantee for the development of work. We must continue to deepen comprehensive and strict governance of the party. Conscientiously implement the main responsibility and supervision responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, earnestly fulfill the “one post with two responsibilities”, insist on strict management and love, and continue to optimize the political ecology of Heshan. Be disciplined at all times. Put the party’s political discipline and rules in the first place, fully implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, continue to implement the requesting and reporting system for major issues, keep party and state secrets, and be fearful, cautious in words, and deeds There is a stop.