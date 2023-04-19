The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee held a study meeting and Xin Changxing presided over and delivered a speech

On April 17, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee held a study meeting to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Theme Education Work Conference and the fourth collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, and deeply study and understand Xi Jinping’s new era The scientific system, essence, and practical requirements of the socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with practical actions, so as to better promote the implementation of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech in Jiangsu Take root, blossom and bear fruit. Xin Changxing, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the study meeting and delivered a speech. Members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee exchanged speeches. Relevant comrades from the Central Sixth Steering Group attended the meeting for guidance.

In his speech, Nobunaga pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has had insight into the situation of the times, grasped the pulse of the times, led the trend of the times, and conducted in-depth thinking on a series of major theoretical and practical issues related to the development of the party and the country in the new era. , Make scientific judgments, put forward a series of original new concepts, new ideas, and new strategies for governance, and create Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This important thought is contemporary Chinese Marxism, 21st century Marxism, the essence of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit, and a guide to action for the entire Party and people of all ethnic groups to strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The deeper the study and practice, the deeper the understanding and feeling of the truth and ideological power contained in it, and the leadership charm of General Secretary Xi Jinping as the main creator of this thought. This thought is a truth formed in the great creation of the party and has been fully proved by practice. This idea has made full theoretical preparations for us to carry out new great struggles and win new great victories. This thought is the greatest achievement and greatest contribution of our party in advancing the cause of human progress. This idea is completely Marxist, and it is also completely Chinese, and it is the essence of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit. The main founder of this idea, General Secretary Xi Jinping, is well-deserved and the most outstanding Marxist politician, thinker, and strategist today. Comrades of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee must take the lead, learn with entrustment, with emotion, with responsibility, learn from the original, word by word, and comparatively, so as to learn loyalty, belief, responsibility, and competence.

Nobunagashi emphasized that ideals and beliefs are the spiritual pillar and political soul of Chinese Communists, and learning to forge the soul is the primary and fundamental requirement of the “four studies”. It is necessary to take the lead and set an example in firm ideals and beliefs, enhance the high degree of political recognition of the party’s value pursuit and direction of progress, strengthen the belief in Marxism, the belief in socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the realization of the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. confidence. It is necessary to take the lead in forging a firm loyalty to the party, set an example, strengthen political judgment, so that you can see the details and know the autumn from a leaf; strengthen your political comprehension, so that you know the “big man of the country” well and clearly; strengthen political execution To ensure that the table is aligned with the standard without compromise. We must take the lead and set a good example in standing firmly on the people’s stand, establish a correct concept of power, method, and evaluation, regard benefiting the people as the greatest political achievement, rely more closely on the people to promote the development of the cause, and regard the satisfaction of the masses as everything The basic standard of work is to focus on solving the most direct and practical interest issues that the masses are most concerned about, and strive to let the masses see the changes and get benefits. (Huang Wei)

