The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Committee of Jiajia Vocational College held a special study meeting to study and implement the spirit of the National, Provincial and Municipal Two Sessions in 2023



On March 21, the Theoretical Study Center Group of the Party Committee of Jiajia Vocational College held a special study meeting to study and implement the spirit of the National, Provincial and Municipal Two Sessions in 2023. Fang Junliang, secretary of the party committee, presided over and delivered a speech, Wang Minghua, a member of the party committee and vice president, made a speech at the center, and Lou Ping, a member of the party committee and vice president, made an exchange speech.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to fully implement the spirit of the “two sessions” and take a stronger responsibility to forge ahead on a new journey of high-quality development. It is necessary to grasp the profound connotation of it, take the initiative to benchmark and compare the table, deeply integrate the spirit of the two sessions into the specific work of the school’s connotation construction, expansion and upgrading, further strengthen the mission of continuous struggle, and gather a strong joint force to overcome difficulties.

Be grateful and forge ahead, and consciously strengthen the political responsibility of educating people for the party and educating talents for the country.

It is necessary to have a deeper understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, further deepen the understanding of China‘s road, China‘s governance, and China‘s principles from the series of important speeches delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping during the “two sessions”, and strengthen the “four principles”. Awareness”, firm “four self-confidence”, and “two maintenance”. We must always adhere to the original mission of “educating people for the party and cultivating talents for the country”, be full of loyalty, love, support, and gratitude, and implement the “two establishments” and “two maintenances” to uphold and strengthen the party. The overall leadership of school work and school party building should be implemented in various tasks such as building morality and cultivating people, reform and development, and social services. Bacon casts the soul, enlightens the wisdom and nourishes the heart, vigorously cultivates newcomers of the era who are worthy of the great task of national rejuvenation, contributes wisdom and strength to the red roots, creates “important windows”, and promotes common prosperity, and demonstrates absolute loyalty to the party with practical actions loyalty.

Focus on the center and comprehensively write a new chapter in the high-quality development of the service area.

We must give full play to our own advantages and strengths, resolutely implement the decisions and deployments of the central, provincial and municipal committees with a sense of historical responsibility and a strong sense of mission, and play a greater role in serving rural revitalization, narrowing the gap between urban and rural areas, and promoting industrial upgrading. big effect. It is necessary to actively go deep into industry enterprises and grassroots units, maintain in-depth cooperation with industry enterprises, establish in-depth connections with local societies, improve the adaptability of talent training, improve the innovation of scientific and technological research and development, and continuously promote the upgrading of the industrial base and the modernization of the industrial chain. It is necessary to aim at the actual needs of industry reform and development, give full play to a group of traditional professional kindergarten teachers such as agriculture-related majors, research and tackle key and difficult issues that restrict the development of local industries, actively apply for undertaking major projects and major topics, and improve technological innovation of service enterprises , The level of transformation of scientific and technological achievements. It is necessary to actively make good use of a number of industry-education integration carriers jointly established by schools, leading enterprises, scientific research institutes, and industrial parks, expand the bond effect, deepen the connotation of cooperation, strengthen collaborative research and development, and create integration, and continuously promote the coordinated development of science and education integration. Help build a strong city of smart manufacturing and innovation.

Take responsibility and unswervingly follow the pace of “expansion and upgrading” of the school.

We must firmly grasp the strategy of high-quality development first, and continue to promote vocational education in the golden period of continuous development and growth, to enhance the adaptability of vocational education, to achieve quality improvement and training, to accurately cultivate the talents needed by industry enterprises, and to promote the development of modern industrial systems. It is necessary to adhere to the simultaneous development of reform and development and connotation construction, take the “ten reforms” as the starting point, comprehensively promote a series of education and teaching reforms, strengthen the construction of teaching materials, promote the “classroom revolution”, implement the digitalization of education, and create a new situation in education and teaching through reform and innovation. It is necessary to make great efforts to penetrate the integrated training of secondary and higher vocational schools in the city, strengthen experience summarization, do a good job in the rational layout of new campuses and characteristic secondary colleges, coordinate the promotion of coordinated development of secondary and higher vocational schools, promote the integration of cities and counties, and create a vertically connected, A horizontally integrated high-level regional integrated vocational education system. At the same time, actively promote vocational education at the undergraduate level, and make unremitting efforts to form a high-quality technical and skilled personnel training system that integrates junior college, undergraduate, and professional degree graduate students, and combines academic education and social training.