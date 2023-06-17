The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Group of the Ministry of Education held a collective study meeting—China Education Online

According to the central theme education deployment arrangement, on June 16, the Theoretical Study Center Group of the Party Group of the Ministry of Education held a collective study meeting to earnestly study and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on establishing and practicing the correct view of political performance and promoting high-quality development, and learning to use Zhejiang The experience and case of the “Ten Thousand Project” is a thorough study of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and when he inspected Beijing Yuying School. Huai Jinpeng, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Education, and leader of the Theme Education Leading Group of the Ministry, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Members of the party group of the Ministry made an exchange speech. Members of the 23rd Steering Group of the Theme Education Center attended the meeting.

Huai Jinpeng emphasized that the “ten million project” is a major strategic decision made by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he was working in Zhejiang and based on rural revitalization and human settlements construction. And practice the correct concept of political achievements, promote high-quality development and the important exposition of Zhejiang’s “ten million project” experience case, embodies the essence of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and embodies the party’s ideals, beliefs, nature and purpose. Leading cadres at all levels of the education system, especially the top leaders, must study and understand the worldview and methodology contained in it, stick to the feelings of the people, establish a problem orientation, strengthen demonstration and leadership, and strive to change their style of work for practical results and development. It is necessary to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, carry out thematic education in a solid manner, and earnestly achieve the goal of building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, correcting the style with learning, and promoting performance with learning, so as to transform the learning results into the goal of accelerating the construction of a strong education country. ideas and practical actions. We must establish and practice a correct view of political achievements, take the lead in demonstrating, pay close attention to implementation, establish a long-term vision, maintain strategic determination, insist on hard work and responsibility, and make contributions for a long time. , What is education?” The topic of the times.

Huai Jinpeng pointed out that it is necessary to promote the close integration of the learning experience of the “Ten Thousand Project” with education work, adhere to the people-centered development of education, anchor the goals and tasks of building a strong education country, and focus on running education that satisfies the people. It is necessary to implement the fundamental task of cultivating people by morality, effectively solve the fundamental problems of “what kind of people to train, how to train people, and for whom to train people”, teach the “big ideological and political courses” in the new era, and strengthen the construction of teachers’ team and the morality of teachers and teachers Construction, strengthen the construction and management of teaching materials. It is necessary to speed up the construction of a high-quality education system, consolidate the basic position of basic education, give full play to the leading role of higher education, promote the integration of vocational and general education, the integration of production and education, and the integration of science and education, and continue to enhance the ability of education to support and lead regional economic and social development. Efforts should be made to solve the people’s urgent, difficult and anxious problems, focus on building a high-quality and balanced basic public education service system, further promote the “double reduction”, strengthen physical and mental health education for young people, and go all out to do a good job in the employment of college graduates.

Members of the Ministry’s Theme Education Leading Group Office and responsible comrades of each working group leader unit attended the meeting.