The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Group of the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau held a special study session on the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the second collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee



On February 14, the Theoretical Study Center Group of the Party Group of Jiaxing Science and Technology Bureau held an enlarged study meeting to study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the opening ceremony of the second collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the seminar on the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. , and Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, visited and investigated the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, and Tong Guili, Secretary of the Party Group of the Provincial Science and Technology Department, delivered a summary of the speech at the Provincial Science and Technology Work Conference. Entrusted by Wu Genjun, secretary of the party group of the bureau, Gao Haihua, the director of the bureau, led the study, Chen Huafeng, a member of the party group of the bureau, presided over the meeting, and all cadres of the bureau and its subordinate units participated in the study.