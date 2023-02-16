The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Group of the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau held a special study session on the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the second collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee
On February 14, the Theoretical Study Center Group of the Party Group of Jiaxing Science and Technology Bureau held an enlarged study meeting to study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the opening ceremony of the second collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the seminar on the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. , and Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, visited and investigated the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, and Tong Guili, Secretary of the Party Group of the Provincial Science and Technology Department, delivered a summary of the speech at the Provincial Science and Technology Work Conference. Entrusted by Wu Genjun, secretary of the party group of the bureau, Gao Haihua, the director of the bureau, led the study, Chen Huafeng, a member of the party group of the bureau, presided over the meeting, and all cadres of the bureau and its subordinate units participated in the study.
meeting pointed out General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the second collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee that it is necessary to accelerate the construction of a new development pattern and accelerate the pace of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology. Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Tong Guili, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Science and Technology Department, repeatedly emphasized the importance of scientific and technological innovation in their speeches, reflecting the importance of doing a good job in scientific and technological innovation. The Municipal Science and Technology Bureau should implement the spirit of the speech, strengthen the linkage between education, science and technology, and talents, focus on self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, and pay close attention to the solid implementation of science and technology policies. meeting request All cadres must fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and combine the relevant provincial requirements to do a good job in their duties and accurately grasp the direction and positioning, mission and tasks, and methods of scientific and technological innovation And the path, in the deepening of innovation, “nothing is too much” efforts, continue to promote comprehensive innovation centered on scientific and technological innovation, strive to build a strong city of smart manufacturing and innovation, and help Zhejiang Province’s “315” scientific and technological innovation system construction project start and implement. The meeting emphasized 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. All cadres must improve their positions, work hard, strengthen their skills, forge ahead, be pragmatic, diligent and united. Highlighting the orientation of innovation and winning, aiming at the self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology, focusing on the two main bodies of science and technology enterprises and scientific research institutes, we will implement three actions to improve innovation capabilities, improve the quality of science and technology innovation platforms, and optimize innovation ecology, highlighting major platforms, key tasks, important activities, major Reform, promote the integration of the “four chains” of the innovation chain, industry chain, capital chain, talent chain, and accelerate the creation of “a technological innovation center with important influence in the Yangtze River Delta.”
