The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region People’s Congress held a collective study meeting-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

The Theoretical Study Center Group of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Autonomous Region held a collective study meeting June 22, 2023 at 09:44 | Source: Inner Mongolia News Network-“Inner Mongolia Daily”

　News from this website (Chen Chunyan, Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter)On June 20, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Autonomous Region held the 7th collective study meeting in 2023. Members of the leadership team conducted discussions and exchanges around General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important requirements for learning to be positive and vigorously promoting the spirit of Mongolian horses.

The meeting emphasized that we must always maintain a clear understanding that “style building is always on the road”, guide party members and cadres to work hard on “seeking truth” and make a fuss about “pragmatism”, cultivate a clean and honest new style, and maintain forge ahead and dare to be others The struggle attitude of being first and facing up to difficulties, with a good work style and actual work results, provides a solid legal guarantee for the autonomous region to successfully handle two major events.

