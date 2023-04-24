The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Group of the State Food and Drug Administration held a study expansion meeting to carry out thematic education and special study seminars

On April 23, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Group of the State Food and Drug Administration held a study expansion meeting, focusing on “deeply studying and grasping the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and persisting and using the standpoints and methods that run through it.” Carry out thematic education and special learning exchanges. Li Li, secretary of the party group of the State Food and Drug Administration, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. The 36th Central Steering Group attended the meeting for guidance. Jiao Hong, director of the State Food and Drug Administration, attended the meeting. Zhao Junning and Huang Guo, members of the bureau’s party group and deputy directors, made key speeches. The drug safety director of the Bureau, and the comrades in charge of the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission in the State Administration for Market Regulation attended the meeting.

The meeting held that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese Communists, with Comrade Xi Jinping as the main representative, have insisted on combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and with the excellent traditional Chinese culture, creating a society with Chinese characteristics in the new era of Xi Jinping Marxist thinking, clearly upholding and developing the basic strategy of socialism with Chinese characteristics, put forward a series of new ideas, new ideas and new strategies for governing the country, and achieved a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China.

The meeting pointed out that the Nineteenth National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Sixth Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee summarized the main content of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era with “ten clarifications”, “fourteen insistences” and “thirteen achievements”. On this basis, the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China further emphasized the “two combinations”, which profoundly clarified the inner mechanism of the modernization of Marxism in China; Doctrine and philosophy. These new elaborations and new requirements fully reflect the theoretical character and distinctive characteristics of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Conscientiously comprehend it in the process of implementation, so that knowing what it says is better knowing its meaning, and knowing what it is is better knowing why it is so.

The meeting emphasized that the most fundamental thing to carry out theme education is to comprehensively study and understand the scientific system, essence, and practical requirements of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, so as to achieve overall grasp and mastery. Leading cadres at all levels should take the lead in learning, systematically, and timely, educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to regard theoretical study as a life attitude, a work responsibility, and a spiritual pursuit, and effectively use the party’s theoretical innovations to guide and promote drug supervision The whole process of all aspects of work. It is necessary to conscientiously implement the work requirements of the 36th Central Steering Group, in accordance with the idea of ​​theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, combined with the style of Daxing investigation and research, and strive to solve the urgent problems of the masses in the field of drug supervision, service support The high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry is striving to write a chapter of Chinese-style modern drug supervision.

The Director of Drug Safety of the State Food and Drug Administration, and the relevant persons in charge of the General Affairs Department, the International Cooperation Department, the Pharmacopoeia Commission, and the Acceptance and Reporting Center talked about their learning experience in combination with their work. Comrades in charge of the party and government departments of the State Food and Drug Administration and the directly affiliated units in Beijing attended the meeting.