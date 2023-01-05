The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Provincial Party Committee held a study meeting

Seriously study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s

The Spirit of the Important Speech at the Democratic Life Meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee

Zhou Zuyi hosted and gave a speech Zhao Long made a speech

Southeast Net, January 5th (Fujian Daily reporter Zhou Lin) On January 3rd, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Provincial Party Committee held a study meeting to focus on studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Political Bureau of the Central Committee’s democratic life meeting. seminar. Zhou Zuyi, secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech, emphasizing the need to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, which is connected with the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and deeply understand the decisiveness of “two establishments” Significance, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two safeguards”, and deploy the major decisions made by the 20th National Congress of the Party in Fujian with a spirit of hard work and effective implementation.

Governor Zhao Long attended and made a speech. Cui Yuying, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting. Luo Dongchuan and Xing Shanping made speeches, and other members of the theoretical study center group made written speeches.

The meeting pointed out that this meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on democratic life is the first democratic life meeting held by the central government after the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It has set a benchmark and provided a model for the whole party. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, from a strategic point of view and in charge of the overall situation, gave an extremely vivid party lesson for the whole party. It is necessary to combine one’s own thinking and work reality, earnestly study and understand, resolutely implement, make full preparations in accordance with the requirements of the central government, and hold the 2022 democratic life meeting with high standards and high quality.

The meeting emphasized that maintaining the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee is a major party-building principle for a mature Marxist ruling party, and the “two establishments” are the greatest certainty, the greatest confidence, and the greatest guarantee for our party to deal with all uncertainties. We must take a clear-cut stand on politics as the lifeline for doing all our work well, continue to learn, understand, and practice Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and constantly improve our political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, so that we can do it at any time and in any situation. All under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping resolutely safeguard the core of the Party Central Committee and the core position of the entire Party, resolutely safeguard the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, and adhere to the banner of the Party as the banner, the direction of the Party as the direction, and the direction of the Party at all times and under any circumstances. The will of the party is the will, resolutely implement the party’s political line, strictly abide by the party’s political discipline and rules, and demonstrate absolute political reliability and absolute loyalty to the party with practical actions.

The meeting emphasized that Chinese-style modernization is an unprecedented pioneering undertaking, which requires exploration and innovation, and requires us to show Fujian’s deeds and write Fujian’s chapter in promoting Chinese-style modernization. The decisions and arrangements made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping for Fujian’s work are the general principles that guide the development of Fujian in the new era. We must comprehensively study, fully grasp, and fully implement, keep in mind the “big country”, closely follow the important requirements of the “four greater”, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordinate development and security, and advance in an all-round way High-quality development will promote the grand blueprint of New Fujian into a beautiful reality.

The meeting emphasized that there can be no smooth sailing on the road ahead, and great struggle must be carried out to realize the great dream. We must carry forward the spirit of struggle, strengthen our ability to fight, and perform our duties and responsibilities for the party and the people with a sense of responsibility that is always rest assured and a spirit of active responsibility. We should take the lead in taking responsibility, commit ourselves to the party, and stay in the public service all day long; take the lead in doing good deeds, strengthen the concept of the system, and enhance the ability of quality; take the lead in strengthening the direction, be responsible for the responsible, and be responsible for the responsible, and unite and lead the whole province to actively respond to various risks Challenge, rely on tenacious struggle to open up a new world of career development.

The meeting emphasized that building a clean and honest Party and fighting corruption is a protracted battle, comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the road, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the road. We must insist that the party must manage the party, comprehensively and strictly govern the party, give full play to the exemplary and exemplary role of the standing committee of the provincial party committee, implement the spirit of the implementation rules of the eight central regulations, take the lead in integrity and self-discipline, and take the lead in serving the rights of the people, the fair use of power, and the use of power in accordance with the law , Clean and honest use of power, take the lead in opposing privileged thoughts and phenomena, take the lead in establishing a good family tradition, do a good job in the construction of party style and clean government in the field of responsibility, and be the leader, builder, and maintainer of a good political ecology and social atmosphere, and cultivate a clean atmosphere positive political ecology.

The meeting requested that party organizations at all levels in the province should take the Political Bureau of the Central Committee’s democratic life meeting as a benchmark, deeply grasp the connotation of the theme, do a good job in all aspects of work, and carefully hold the democratic life meeting. It is necessary to compare the outstanding problems in the six aspects raised by the central government, investigate and solve the outstanding problems in depth, so that people can see things and see ideas. Criticism and self-criticism must be carried out seriously to achieve the goal of upholding the truth, correcting mistakes, unifying the will, and enhancing unity. It is necessary to insist on immediate investigation and correction, and to make corrections as soon as they are known, so as to ensure that solid results are achieved.