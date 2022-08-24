The theoretical study center group of the editorial office of the Municipal Party Committee held a special study meeting on the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”



On the afternoon of August 22, the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee Office held a meeting of the theoretical study center group (expanded) and a meeting of cadres and workers to study the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”. Xu Yong, vice chairman of the CPPCC, deputy director of the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee, and director of the editorial office, presided over the meeting, and all cadres and workers attended the meeting. Xu Yong, Xu Haojin, members of the theoretical study center group, and 4 representatives of party members made exchange speeches.