The theoretical study center group of the editorial office of the Municipal Party Committee held a special study meeting on the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”
Source of information: Municipal Party Committee Editorial Office
On the afternoon of August 22, the Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee Office held a meeting of the theoretical study center group (expanded) and a meeting of cadres and workers to study the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”. Xu Yong, vice chairman of the CPPCC, deputy director of the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee, and director of the editorial office, presided over the meeting, and all cadres and workers attended the meeting. Xu Yong, Xu Haojin, members of the theoretical study center group, and 4 representatives of party members made exchange speeches.
In the exchange speeches, everyone agreed that the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” vividly recorded the complex situation in which the world has entered a new turbulent transformation in the face of a century of changes and a century of epidemics. The people’s great practice of adapting to situations and opening new ones has concentratedly demonstrated the latest achievements of the Sinicization of Marxism, and is an authoritative work that systematically reflects Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. As party members and cadres in the establishment of institutions, we must deeply understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “theoretical innovation”, improve political standing and strengthen political loyalty; profoundly understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ideas on “adhering to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party over institutional establishment”. Important discourses, promoting creative changes and leading changes; profoundly comprehend General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important discourses on “people first”, firmly establish the “people-centered” development thought, and provide more accurate, efficient and powerful institutions for “two pioneers” Prepare security. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, further study, understand and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, build up ideals and beliefs, improve theoretical literacy, enhance political ability, and effectively put the party The innovative theory of the company has been transformed into a powerful driving force for benchmarking “two firsts” and forging ahead with “two firsts”. First, we must base ourselves on the original literature and continuously deepen our understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. To improve our political position, we should take the study of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” as a major political task at present and in the future, deeply study the original work, understand the principles carefully, and accurately grasp the successful code of the “China Road”, “China The great pioneering work of “governance of China” and the ideological connotation of “the principles of China“. Deeply comprehend the lofty ideological realm, the demeanor of a great country leader, and the powerful personal strength manifested in the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, further comprehend the power of ideology, build political loyalty, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and continuously strengthen the “two establishments”. “Four consciousness”, firm “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two maintenance”. The second is to study comprehensively and systematically, and constantly draw wisdom and strength from the party’s innovative theory. It is necessary to combine the study of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” with the study of the first, second and third volumes, with the study of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Zhejiang work, and the implementation of the spirit of the provincial and municipal party congresses Combined with the implementation of the spirit of the provincial and municipal editorial committees, combined with always remembering the 12 “never forget”, in the integration, integration and integration to enhance the systematic, targeted and effective learning, and constantly improve the application The ability of scientific theory to arm the mind, guide practice, and promote work. The third is to link practical learning, and continuously enhance the ability level of service guarantee “two first”. It is necessary to always focus on the center and serve the overall situation, and effectively transform the learning results into a powerful driving force for serving the “two firsts”. Resolutely implement the principle of the establishment of party management institutions, continuously optimize the responsibilities of departments and institutions, and give full play to the party’s core leadership role in overseeing the overall situation and coordinating all parties; Strengthen the investigation, research and service guarantee in key areas of people’s livelihood such as economy, education, medical care, health, and culture, and take practical actions to welcome the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.
