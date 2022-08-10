Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) Recently, the theoretical study center group of the Municipal Party Committee held a study meeting to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech in the 38th collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. The spirit of relevant provincial conferences will be subject to study. Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Wu Xiaohui, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Zhang Yuanxing, Secretary and Chairman of the CPPCC Party Group, and Yi Zhongqiang, Deputy Secretary and Deputy Director of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech profoundly expounded the major theoretical and practical issues of better development and utilization of capital under the conditions of the socialist market economy, and provided a fundamental basis for us to play the positive role of capital and serve high-quality development. We must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the importance of regulating and guiding the healthy development of capital in accordance with the law, deepen our understanding of various types of capital and their roles in the new era, and regard regulating and guiding the healthy development of capital as the key to leading economic work. Important content to pay close attention to.

The meeting pointed out that various types of capital such as state-owned capital, private capital, foreign capital and mixed capital have made positive contributions to the economic and social prosperity and development of our city. Especially in recent years, the overall scale of state-owned assets and asset management efficiency in our city have maintained steady growth, private enterprises have continued to grow, the total number of listed companies has “doubled” in three years, and the capital market has developed well.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to focus on the goals of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, focus on the development of large-scale industrial clusters and 20 strategic industrial clusters, give full play to the supporting role of finance in high-quality development, guide capital to focus on the real economy, and promote Jiangmen’s economy with great financial development. Great leap in social development. First, we must promote the capital market to serve the real economy. Guide financial institutions to launch more innovative financing service products, continue to increase credit in key areas such as manufacturing, technological innovation, infrastructure, and small and micro enterprises in our city, and improve the precise orientation and directness of policies. Actively explore the establishment of government-guided and market-oriented investment funds for industries and infrastructure, and strengthen support for the construction of key industries and key infrastructure projects in our city. Give play to the supporting and leading role of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises in industrial development, and cultivate and expand new state-owned enterprises such as agricultural holding groups and popular science groups. Second, we must promote the common development of various capital factors. Relying on the financial center of Jiangmen High-tech Zone, we will make every effort to build a demonstration zone for comprehensive reform of industrial finance on the west bank of the Pearl River. Based on the Jiangmen Talent Island Financial Agglomeration Area, explore the construction of a private equity investment institution agglomeration area. Encourage all financial institutions to explore and carry out investment and loan linkage, guide social capital to invest in early investment in small investment technology, and participate in the ecological construction of the city’s capital market. The third is to cultivate and expand the private economy. Deepen the strategic partnership with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Beijing Stock Exchange, thoroughly implement the “Golden Seed” three-year action plan, and promote the listing of more private enterprises. Carry out capital market construction training for private entrepreneurs, deepen private enterprises’ knowledge and understanding of the capital market, and guide private enterprises to use the capital market to improve their financing and management levels. Make good use of the platform for quick response to the demands of small, medium and micro enterprises, continue to optimize the business environment, and help private enterprises overcome difficulties and stabilize their operations. Fourth, we must regulate and guide the capital market. In-depth investigation of hidden financial risks, a sound risk dynamic monitoring and early warning mechanism, timely disposal of financial risks, and resolutely hold the bottom line of no systemic financial risks.

Leading members of the four sets of municipal teams and their department-level cadres, the main responsible comrades of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court and the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, the study secretary of the theoretical study center group of the Municipal Party Committee, and the main responsible comrades of relevant units directly under the municipality attended the meeting.