On the afternoon of August 22, the Party Committee of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce held a meeting of the theoretical study center group (expanded), and conducted a special study of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”. Zhang Yueqin, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, presided over the meeting and put forward implementation opinions. Members of the theoretical study center group of the Party Committee of the Bureau attended the meeting and made exchange speeches. The fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” contains the important works of General Secretary Xi Jinping from February 3, 2020 to May 10, 2022, which records a series of original and new governance of the country by General Secretary Xi Jinping Concepts, new ideas, and new strategies have further scientifically answered the questions of China, the world, the people, and the times, and concentrated on showing the latest achievements of the Sinicization of Marxism. As the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, it is a major political task for our party members and cadres to earnestly study the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”. We must absorb the wisdom and strength of forging ahead in the source of comprehension and thought, firmly support the “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”. The meeting emphasized: