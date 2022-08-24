The theoretical study center group of the Party Committee of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce held a special study meeting on the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”
Source of information: Municipal Bureau of Commerce
Views:
On the afternoon of August 22, the Party Committee of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce held a meeting of the theoretical study center group (expanded), and conducted a special study of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”. Zhang Yueqin, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, presided over the meeting and put forward implementation opinions. Members of the theoretical study center group of the Party Committee of the Bureau attended the meeting and made exchange speeches.
The fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” contains the important works of General Secretary Xi Jinping from February 3, 2020 to May 10, 2022, which records a series of original and new governance of the country by General Secretary Xi Jinping Concepts, new ideas, and new strategies have further scientifically answered the questions of China, the world, the people, and the times, and concentrated on showing the latest achievements of the Sinicization of Marxism. As the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, it is a major political task for our party members and cadres to earnestly study the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”. We must absorb the wisdom and strength of forging ahead in the source of comprehension and thought, firmly support the “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”.
The fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” contains the important works of General Secretary Xi Jinping from February 3, 2020 to May 10, 2022, which records a series of original and new governance of the country by General Secretary Xi Jinping Concepts, new ideas, and new strategies have further scientifically answered the questions of China, the world, the people, and the times, and concentrated on showing the latest achievements of the Sinicization of Marxism. As the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, it is a major political task for our party members and cadres to earnestly study the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”. We must absorb the wisdom and strength of forging ahead in the source of comprehension and thought, firmly support the “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”.
The meeting emphasized:
First, we must base our thoughts on the original literature and continuously enhance our understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. To improve the political position, we must combine the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” with the first, second and third volumes of the study. It is necessary to combine work studies, insights and understanding, to recognize the situation and the main tone, and to think and think after studying. Post-practice, post-practice comprehension. It is necessary to deeply study and master the spirit of the Party Central Committee, insist on using the spirit of the Party Central Committee to analyze the situation and promote work, and always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee. We must take the lead in firming up our ideals and beliefs. From our ideals and beliefs, we must obtain a guiding light for observing the general trend, adapting to situations, and looking at the future, gaining a source of motivation for continuous struggle and perseverance, gaining political insight to distinguish right from wrong and clearing the fog, and gain resistance to erosion and prevention. Metamorphosis of powerful antibodies. To be an important organizer and promoter of implementing the spirit of the CPC Central Committee, to have a clear understanding of the “big man of the country”, and to define his own responsibilities. We must always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee in terms of political position, political direction, political principles, and political path, and truly be loyal to the Party and the people, to the Party’s ideals and beliefs, and to the Party’s original mission. Second, we must bravely shoulder the mission of learning, and constantly draw wisdom and strength from the party’s innovative theory. We must stand at the height of strategy and overall situation, consciously put our work in the overall situation of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and combine the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Zhejiang work, the spirit of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Congress, the spirit of the Jiaxing Party Congress and the 12 “Never Forget” contents, in accordance with the requirements of “prevent the epidemic, stabilize the economy, and secure development”, continuously improve the ability to use scientific theories to arm the mind, guide practice, and promote work, and truly reflect the learning effect. in work effectiveness. The third is to link practical studies to continuously enhance the ability to serve the high-quality development of business. We must firmly grasp the important indicators involving our bureau. The bureau’s working group on stabilizing foreign trade, stabilizing foreign investment, and promoting consumption must arrange work measures and work progress in accordance with the goals and tasks for the third quarter and the whole year. We must firmly grasp the assessment of the mayor’s responsibility system for food security. To do a good job in the assessment of the mayor’s responsibility system for food security in Jiaxing in 2022, we must implement it in detail.Most of the safety and security work in the business field is concentrated in the business line. It is necessary to study assessment methods, have bottom-line thinking, and highlight practical results, so as to create a good environment for the successful holding of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.
First, we must base our thoughts on the original literature and continuously enhance our understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. To improve the political position, we must combine the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” with the first, second and third volumes of the study. It is necessary to combine work studies, insights and understanding, to recognize the situation and the main tone, and to think and think after studying. Post-practice, post-practice comprehension. It is necessary to deeply study and master the spirit of the Party Central Committee, insist on using the spirit of the Party Central Committee to analyze the situation and promote work, and always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee. We must take the lead in firming up our ideals and beliefs. From our ideals and beliefs, we must obtain a guiding light for observing the general trend, adapting to situations, and looking at the future, gaining a source of motivation for continuous struggle and perseverance, gaining political insight to distinguish right from wrong and clearing the fog, and gain resistance to erosion and prevention. Metamorphosis of powerful antibodies. To be an important organizer and promoter of implementing the spirit of the CPC Central Committee, to have a clear understanding of the “big man of the country”, and to define his own responsibilities. We must always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee in terms of political position, political direction, political principles, and political path, and truly be loyal to the Party and the people, to the Party’s ideals and beliefs, and to the Party’s original mission.
Second, we must bravely shoulder the mission of learning, and constantly draw wisdom and strength from the party’s innovative theory. We must stand at the height of strategy and overall situation, consciously put our work in the overall situation of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and combine the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Zhejiang work, the spirit of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Congress, the spirit of the Jiaxing Party Congress and the 12 “Never Forget” contents, in accordance with the requirements of “prevent the epidemic, stabilize the economy, and secure development”, continuously improve the ability to use scientific theories to arm the mind, guide practice, and promote work, and truly reflect the learning effect. in work effectiveness.
The third is to link practical studies to continuously enhance the ability to serve the high-quality development of business. We must firmly grasp the important indicators involving our bureau. The bureau’s working group on stabilizing foreign trade, stabilizing foreign investment, and promoting consumption must arrange work measures and work progress in accordance with the goals and tasks for the third quarter and the whole year. We must firmly grasp the assessment of the mayor’s responsibility system for food security. To do a good job in the assessment of the mayor’s responsibility system for food security in Jiaxing in 2022, we must implement it in detail.Most of the safety and security work in the business field is concentrated in the business line. It is necessary to study assessment methods, have bottom-line thinking, and highlight practical results, so as to create a good environment for the successful holding of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.