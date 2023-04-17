Home » The theoretical study center group of the party group of the autonomous region government held a collective study Wang Lixia presided over and delivered a speech-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network
    The theoretical study center group of the party group of the autonomous region government held a collective study Wang Lixia presided over and delivered a speech

    　　News from this website (Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter Zhang Kui)On April 17, the theoretical study center group of the party group of the autonomous region government conducted discussions and exchanges around the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in accordance with the theme education deployment arrangement. Wang Lixia presided over and delivered a speech.

    Wang Lixia said that the members of the government team of the autonomous region should set an example for the whole region’s government system in carrying out thematic education. It is necessary to talk about politics with a clear-cut stand. From the general secretary’s political process, he can deeply understand the general secretary’s firm ideals and beliefs, his sincere feelings for the people, and his great talents in governing the country. “Two maintenances” are internalized in the heart and externalized in form. We must persevere in using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense our hearts and souls, and combine the spirit of the General Secretary’s important instructions to Inner Mongolia, and work hard, hard work, and hard work to “learn ideas” so that we can truly learn, trust, apply, and learn. Know how to be practical. It is necessary to continuously improve the cultivation of party spirit, closely follow the requirements of “strengthening party spirit”, take the tempering of party spirit as a lifelong task, take the lead in serious political life within the party, do a good job in transforming political style, improving efficiency, strict discipline, and eliminating corruption, and maintain strict adherence to the party constitution The sense of respect and awe of party rules and discipline. It is necessary to focus on solving the contradictions of economic and social development and the problems of the people’s urgent difficulties and worries, with the “big country” in mind, focusing on high-quality completion of the “five major tasks” and the contradictions and difficulties encountered in the all-round construction of a “model autonomous region”, and actively “leading problems”, Precisely “break the problem” and solve the problem from the root, promote the construction of industrial clusters and key industrial chains to achieve new results, and do “key small things” around a group of people, and truly “emphasize practice” and “build new achievements.”

    On the same day, the party group of the autonomous region government also held a meeting to follow up and deploy the work related to theme education.

