The theoretical study center group of the party group of the Jiaxing investigation team concentrated on the spirit of the second plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection



On January 18, Zhang Quanyue, Secretary of the Party Group and Captain of the Jiaxing Investigation Team, presided over a meeting of the Party Group’s Theoretical Learning Center Group, conscientiously conveyed and studied the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and researched and deployed the implementation work. Kuang Pingping, a member of the party group and leader of the discipline inspection team, made a keynote speech, and members of the central group participated in the meeting and exchanged learning experiences.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, which profoundly expounded on the goals, tasks and practical requirements of improving the comprehensive and strict party governance system, and has a great impact on promoting the new great project of party building in the new era. The in-depth development has great guiding significance. It provides scientific guidance for the party organizations at all levels to strengthen their missions, to promote comprehensive and strict party governance, and to ensure the implementation of the party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The meeting emphasized that, first, we must study in depth. The leading group of the team must take the lead in learning, the party branch of the team must study special topics, and all party members and cadres must study hard, and earnestly strengthen their ideological understanding. Second, we must integrate and build mechanisms. It is necessary to unify the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection with the spirit, deployment, and requirements of the Party Central Committee, the Provincial Party Committee, and the Municipal Party Committee, so that we can learn deeply and apply what we have learned. The third is to implement in combination with one’s own duties. It is necessary to carefully sort out the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, follow the principles of concreteness, itemization, and list, do a good job in the detailed deployment of key tasks, key measures, and important requirements, and comprehensively promote the implementation of the spirit of the plenary session.