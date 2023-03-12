Home News The thief who stole the bicycle of Internet celebrity Ah Qiu has been arrested. Borrowing a bicycle worth more than 8,000 yuan from a friend was sold at a low price–fast technology–technology changes the future
The thief who stole the bicycle of Internet celebrity Ah Qiu has been arrested. Borrowing a bicycle worth more than 8,000 yuan from a friend was sold at a low price

The thief who stole the bicycle of Internet celebrity Ah Qiu has been arrested. Borrowing a bicycle worth more than 8,000 yuan from a friend was sold at a low price

On March 9th, the Internet celebrity “Chaoshan Aqiu” shared a sudden video on Douyin. He said: The bicycle was stolen on the fifth day of coming to Hong Kong. It has been in China for more than three years and 32 provinces. Yes, I didn’t expect the bicycle to have an accident in Hong Kong.

On March 11, it was reported that the local police arrested a 45-year-old local man surnamed Hu at Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok on the evening of March 10. He was suspected of theft and is currently being detained for investigation.The local man surnamed Hu admitted to stealing the bicycle of “Chaoshan Aqiu” and sold it in Sham Shui Po.

After investigation, the police found that the suspect sold a bicycle worth more than 8,000 yuan to a stall on Pei Ho Street near Tai Nan Street in Sham Shui Po for more than 700 yuan. The police have not yet recovered the bicycle involved and are looking for the whereabouts of the vehicle.

According to the introduction of Internet celebrity Ah Qiu, he locked his bicycle on the street in Mong Kok, Hong Kong on March 8. When he came down the next day, he found that the lock was cut and the bicycle was stolen.He borrowed this bicycle from a friend, worth 8,000 yuan.

It is understood that “Chaoshan Aqiu” was born in 1992. In September 2019, Aqiu released the first video on Douyin, recording the story of cycling in China. At that time, he set off from Chaoshan, Guangdong and went all the way north to Anshan, Liaoning. Today, Ah Qiu has 1.242 million fans on Douyin.

When he first set off, Aqiu looked like a spirited guy, but because he didn’t cut his hair or shaved his beard along the way, and was often exposed to the wind and sun, his skin became very rough and he looked old. Some netizens ridiculed him as a “post-50s” uncle. In the three years since riding outside, Ah Qiu has not only gained millions of fans, but also gained a face that is at least 20 years older than his peers.

