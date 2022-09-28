In 1990 it was released in Italian cinemas The thing, by Nanni Moretti. In sixty minutes the documentary showed live the doubts and thoughts of sympathizers and militants of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) immediately after the proposal of the secretary Achille Occhetto to transform it into “a new political subject”, the Democratic Party of the left: a process that began with the “turning of the Bolognina”.
Moretti filmed some meetings in the sections of the PCI throughout Italy (from Genoa to Naples, from Turin to Rome), without any comment.
It was the beginning of the end of a party that marked the history of the Italian twentieth century. The value of the film is to have grasped “a moment that will not be repeated, nascent, surprised, shaken, uncertain. Looking not at the secretary, at the leaders, at the gurubut to concrete men and women ”, commented the journalist Rossana Rossanda.
The film has recently been restored and in Ferrara it will be screened on 29 September at 9 pm in the Estense room. Introducing the screening Gian Luca Farinelli from the Cineteca di Bologna and Gaetano Sateriale, politician and trade unionist. The event was organized in collaboration with the Cineteca di Bologna.