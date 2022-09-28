Home News The thing comes back to life – International
News

The thing comes back to life – International

by admin
The thing comes back to life – International

In 1990 it was released in Italian cinemas The thing, by Nanni Moretti. In sixty minutes the documentary showed live the doubts and thoughts of sympathizers and militants of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) immediately after the proposal of the secretary Achille Occhetto to transform it into “a new political subject”, the Democratic Party of the left: a process that began with the “turning of the Bolognina”.

Moretti filmed some meetings in the sections of the PCI throughout Italy (from Genoa to Naples, from Turin to Rome), without any comment.

It was the beginning of the end of a party that marked the history of the Italian twentieth century. The value of the film is to have grasped “a moment that will not be repeated, nascent, surprised, shaken, uncertain. Looking not at the secretary, at the leaders, at the gurubut to concrete men and women ”, commented the journalist Rossana Rossanda.

The film has recently been restored and in Ferrara it will be screened on 29 September at 9 pm in the Estense room. Introducing the screening Gian Luca Farinelli from the Cineteca di Bologna and Gaetano Sateriale, politician and trade unionist. The event was organized in collaboration with the Cineteca di Bologna.

See also  Part-time in the morning, so the shopping is also done in August: the list of supermarkets open in the province of Treviso

You may also like

Shen Deyong, Vice President of the Supreme Court...

Dear-prices, all the measures of the Dl Aid-bis...

The 36th meeting of the Standing Committee of...

Caluso, the residents pay the traffic damages to...

Latina, the center-right councilors resign, the mayor Coletta...

All together to say enough dead in the...

The meeting in the square of indignant students:...

In Caorle the heart-shaped Margherita pizza to file...

The bad news of the economy at the...

Belluno, outside the poles there is only Calenda...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy