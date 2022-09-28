In 1990 it was released in Italian cinemas The thing, by Nanni Moretti. In sixty minutes the documentary showed live the doubts and thoughts of sympathizers and militants of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) immediately after the proposal of the secretary Achille Occhetto to transform it into “a new political subject”, the Democratic Party of the left: a process that began with the “turning of the Bolognina”.

Moretti filmed some meetings in the sections of the PCI throughout Italy (from Genoa to Naples, from Turin to Rome), without any comment.