The third appointment of “Scuola di Territorio” dedicated to the Palio of Ferrara 2023

TOURISM AND PALIO – News and opportunities presented today to operators in the sector





May is approaching, historically the month of the city Palio, this year with some great news and the spotlights on the event more than ever.

An important promotional and tourist opportunity for the city, with the great bet of the first edition of the night races, scheduled for the evening of Saturday 27 May in the suggestive setting of Piazza Ariostea dressed up for the party.

This was precisely the theme of the third appointment of “Territory School”, held on Friday 21 April in the Sala del Consiglio at the Municipal Residence.

A cycle of meetings dedicated to tour operators that offers insights and ideas for the enhancement, promotion and marketing of the area.

Organized by Municipality of Ferrara and from InFerrara, subject in charge of the tourist promo-marketing of our city, the meeting saw the fundamental collaboration of the Ente Palio of the city of Ferrara.

To welcome the operators, together, the Deputy Mayor Nicola Lodi, with delegation to the Palio, andtourism councilor Matteo Fornasini, to symbolize a strong communion of intent on the enhancement of the Palio.

“The 2023 edition is a historic one” – underlined the Deputy Mayor Nicola Lodi – “and the administration has been investing a lot in recent years on the Palio, both in terms of making it spectacular, but also of safety. There are all the conditions for a successful edition and the collaboration of the tourism sector in spreading the culture and the importance del Palio is fundamental for its explosion at a national level and beyond”.

“The Palio involves hundreds of families from Ferrara” – continued Matteo Fornasini – “and we think it is necessary to open up more and more to tourism. It is a key promotional element of the “Ferrara Capital of the Renaissance” brand, also as a development line in terms of tourism products”.

The word then passed to Nicholas Borsetti, president of the Palio body of the city of Ferrarawith a specific insight into the value of the “Palio product”, illustrating its fundamental innovations for 2023.

An event in constant evolution, which sees the participation of many people, in a successful and consolidated mix of professionalism and volunteering, and which develops initiatives throughout the year, from contrada festivals to contacts with local schools .

Matteo Cristofori and Giovanni Bellini, respectively vice president and secretary general of the Ente Palio, they provided the unprecedented point of view of those who live and manage the contrada on a daily basis. A multifaceted and fascinating associative world which, while maintaining its nature and characteristics, is gradually opening its doors to tourists throughout the year, giving them the opportunity to discover the cultural and historical heritage it contains.

For information on initiatives dedicated to operators and on joining the city’s new tourist promo-marketing project, write to [email protected]







