The Third Belt and Road Forum: Xi Jinping’s Keynote Speech and Reduced Investment Plans

October 19, 2023American contemporary glamor women’s clothing brand bebe Officially announced that actor Guan Xiaotong will serve as the brand spokesperson, with the 2023 winter series, starting with “Shine Tong”, starting a journey of charm and interpreting diverse images.

urban moderncontemporary spirit

bebe aims to create a diverse urban modern style with contemporary aesthetic ideas. Since its establishment in California in 1976, the brand has continued to break through society’s stereotypes of women through fashion. On the road of continuous exploration and growth, the brand implements the contemporary spirit and is committed to creating charming and exquisite charm to empower modern urban women who are both internal and external. Just like the charming charm displayed by bebe brand spokesperson Guan Xiaotong, as a new generation embodying youthful vitality, she has gone from immaturity to brilliance. Whether it is every role creation or continuous exploration of style potential, she reveals vigorous vitality and expresses A firm inner spirit and a contemporary spirit that dares to break through.

Sparkling and charmingcharmExplicit

Charming is the outward charm of bebe. Through classic migration, the floral gauze suit creates a more inclusive silhouette, while the new interpretation of the knitted suit combines three-dimensional texture with bright colors to light up the winter. The lightweight interpretation of the furry jacket achieves the symbiosis of warmth and lightness through the box-shaped patch pocket design and vertical and horizontal quilting. The fullness inside and outside interprets the multiple charms. The modern reconstruction of heavy-duty floral yarn comes from the subtle luster of high-quality yarn, as well as the sparkling diamond ornaments and elegant feathers, depicting a relaxed and relaxed texture. Under the charming interpretation of brand spokesperson Guan Xiaotong, the bebe winter series has injected new energy and vitality, and at the same time started this surprising journey of conveying charm.

The bebe 2023 winter series endorsed by Guan Xiaotong is now available in Tmall flagship store, official mini program and offline stores, inviting you to embark on a charming journey and shine in Tongxing.