The third cycle of Gobieron-ELN dialogues is installed in Cuba

The third cycle of Gobieron-ELN dialogues is installed in Cuba

In the Cubanacan Protocol Room, in Havana, Cuba, the installation act of the Third Cycle began at the Peace Dialogues Table between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

The Eln announced that Nicolás Rodríguez, better known as ‘Gabino’, is joining its delegation for a round of negotiations.

The event is chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, who represents the host country and guarantor of this peace process.

The official opening speech of the cycle is given by Senator María José Pizarro, who is part of the Government delegation.

This third cycle is focused on the negotiation of a bilateral ceasefire, on the participation of civil society in this peace process and on humanitarian actions and dynamics.

The guarantor and accompanying countries are already in place to start. In this cycle, compliance with the points agreed upon in the first two conversations in Venezuela and Mexico will be reviewed.

For his part, President Gustavo Petro told the media that the national government will propose to the ELN to regionalize a ceasefire.

You can start with regional ceasefires and as time goes by we can move on to extending them throughout the national territory”, said the president from Spain, where he is planning a state visit.

See also  Threatening political dispute over reallocation of the Welser Medienkulturhaus

It is important to mention that this Monday, the ELN’s chief negotiator insisted that the objective of the third round of negotiations that begins on Tuesday in Havana is to agree on a “preliminary ceasefire that works 100%.”

“It is not a cessation of the end of the conflict, it is a preliminary cessation, we are very interested in it working one hundred percent, zero errors, that it is not so elementary (…) but neither is it so heavy and so complex that it is difficult to comply,” Beltrán said in a meeting with international media.

“In a conflict as complex as the Colombian one, where there are multiple groups and where there is very high mistrust, you have to be very careful so that what is required is achievable, because if not, that will abound in more mistrust,” he added.

In the second round of negotiations held in Mexico in March, both parties agreed to seek a “bilateral”, “national” and “temporary” ceasefire.

However, shortly after an attack on an army platoon that left ten soldiers dead near the border with Venezuela put the negotiation on a tightrope.

Before resuming the talks, Beltrán assured that the negotiators have command over all the ELN fronts in Colombian territory.

News in development…

