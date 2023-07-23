The third installment of the Pnrr is released. At what stage is Italy? From FinanciaLounge

©Reuters. The third installment of the Pnrr is released. At what stage is Italy?

At the end of this week, the news bounced among the news agencies: green light for the third tranche of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Europe has made its proposal and Italy has accepted it, but how did the first two installments go, and how are we approaching the fourth?

There are those who read us a futurist poem, those who read a beatbox score and those who, calmly and in total honesty, don’t understand a thing. It seems that finance does everything to look more like a Rorschach table, those drawings where the psychologist on duty would ask us “what do you see there?”. And we are down with animals, objects, faces and him taking notes in the meantime. But let’s go in order.

Let’s focus now on the last acronym: Pnrror better National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Things? But above all: what was and, with a little luck, what will be.

THE STATE OF THINGS

In short, the Pnrr is the Italian government’s project to manage the funds of the Next Generation Eu, the Brussels plan for the post-pandemic economic recovery of the member countries. It all started in 2021, when the Draghi government signed a plan to use the 191.5 billion destined for Italy – the largest beneficiary of the Next Gen. The sector to which most of the funds are destined is infrastructure, in second place is the ecological transition, and the combination of business and work completes the podium. The project envisages 6 ‘missions’ involving various reforms and investments – 66 and 292 respectively – and the respective deadlines to be met. But where are we today?

