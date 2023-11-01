The Third Meeting of the Inter-Provincial Consultation and Cooperation Joint Conference on the New Western Land-Sea Corridor: Hu Henghua’s Attendance and Speech in Chongqing

Chongqing, China – The Inter-Provincial Consultation and Cooperation Joint Conference on the New Western Land-Sea Corridor held its third meeting in Chongqing on November 1. The conference was attended by Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, who delivered a speech during the event.

The meeting saw the participation of representatives from various provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities along the New Western Land-Sea Corridor. Additionally, officials from national ministries and commissions, as well as representatives from central enterprises, were also present. Vice Mayor Zheng Xiangdong attended the meeting on behalf of Chongqing.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to review the “13+N” Inter-provincial Collaborative Promotion Implementation Plan for the High-level Joint Construction of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor and the 2023 Annual Policy Demand List of Provinces along the corridor. The heads of the participating provinces, regions, and municipalities, along with relevant national ministries and central enterprises, presented the progress of channel construction and plans for future endeavors. In-depth discussions and exchanges were conducted to further enhance cooperation and promote synergy for development.

Hu Henghua welcomed and expressed gratitude to all the attendees on behalf of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government. He emphasized the significance of accelerating the construction of the New Land-Sea Corridor in the West as a major strategic deployment by the Party Central Committee under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping. Hu highlighted the increasing network connectivity, smoother operations, efficient services, and growing influence of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor in recent years.

As the New Western Land-Sea Corridor enters its fifth year as a national strategy and enters a stage of accelerated implementation, Hu stressed the importance of implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions. He called for win-win cooperation, reform leadership, policy support, and demand traction to comprehensively enhance the corridor’s status and competitiveness in the national opening strategy.

Hu outlined five key areas of focus for the future development of the corridor. These include building a regional strategic interaction pattern, promoting higher levels of connectivity, establishing channel economic and trade corridors, improving comprehensive service capabilities, and creating a favorable atmosphere for channel construction. Hu emphasized the importance of expanding the global service network of the corridor, promoting infrastructure and rule connectivity, strengthening logistics hubs, and facilitating customs clearance to reduce transportation costs.

The attendees of the third meeting of the Inter-Provincial Consultation and Cooperation Joint Conference on the New Western Land-Sea Corridor expressed their commitment to further cooperation and working towards the high-level joint construction of the corridor. The meeting concluded with a renewed dedication to promoting economic development in the regions along the corridor and enhancing the corridor’s role in the national opening strategy.

