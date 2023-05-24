On May 24, the third meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress closed in Shenyang. Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting voted and approved the newly revised “Rules of Procedures of the Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People’s Congress” and “Regulations on the Setting of Fines in Liaoning Provincial Regulations”, and voted and passed the “Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People’s Congress on Approving the Second Batch of New Laws in Liaoning Province in 2023”. Decision to Increase Government Debt Limit and Provincial Budget Adjustment Plan, “Decision of the Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People’s Congress on Accepting Yang Guanlin’s Resignation as Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Fourteenth Liaoning Provincial People’s Congress”, “Liaoning Provincial People’s Congress The Standing Committee’s Delegate Qualification Examination Committee’s Report on the Qualifications of Individual Provincial People’s Congress Deputies”, voted and passed local regulations and decisions submitted for approval by cities divided into districts, separate regulations submitted for approval by ethnic autonomous counties, and voted and passed personnel appointments and dismissals.

The meeting held a constitutional oath ceremony.

Hao Peng pointed out in his speech that since the beginning of this year, the province’s economic operation has shown a comprehensive stabilization and recovery, and the overall situation is obviously improving. The growth momentum of major economic indicators is strong, reaching or exceeding the national average level in an all-round way, and successfully achieving a high-quality “good start”. The key to the achievements lies in the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and the cordial care and careful guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping for the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning. At the same time, this is also the result of the unity and hard work of the whole province, and it embodies the hard work and dedication of cadres at all levels and departments in the province. Practice has proved that there must be results in hard work, and rewards in hard work. The cadres in Liaoning are capable and capable of doing things. We must resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, cheer up the spirit, make persistent efforts, and further enhance the confidence and determination to win the first battle of the new breakthrough in comprehensive revitalization. We must insist on high-quality development with one hand, comprehensive and strict party governance with the other hand, and comprehensive and strict party governance with both hands. It is a major political task to promote the formation of a positive, entrepreneurial, and upright political environment. Good political ecology escorts high-quality development.

Hao Peng emphasized that the Provincial People’s Congress and its Standing Committee should perform their duties closely around the central work of the province, and better play their functions, so as to truly become an important channel for practicing people’s democracy in the whole process, an important support for comprehensively governing the province according to law, and achieve comprehensive revitalization An important guarantee for new breakthroughs. It is necessary to improve the quality and efficiency of legislation, promote legislation in important and emerging areas such as social governance, people’s livelihood security, technological innovation, green and low-carbon, public safety, and grass-roots burden reduction in a planned and focused manner, improve the legislative system and mechanism, and continuously strengthen the targeting of legislation. Ability, applicability, operability. It is necessary to strengthen the rigidity and effectiveness of supervision, focus on key tasks such as high-quality development, business environment, and ecological civilization construction, go deep into the grassroots to observe the facts, focus on prominent problems and specific issues, continue to follow up and supervise in place, and strengthen the entire chain of supervision of law enforcement and judicial activities , and strive to let the people feel fairness and justice in every judicial case. It is necessary to give full play to the main role of representatives, enrich the content and form of representatives’ contact with the masses, promote the institutionalization, normalization and long-term effect of “dual contacts”, and effectively strengthen the management of representatives. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen the self-construction of the National People’s Congress. The Provincial People’s Congress and its Standing Committee must carry out theme education as a major task of party building this year, and encourage party members and cadres to transform their enthusiasm for learning and work into a powerful driving force for overcoming difficulties and starting a business. , and strive to achieve solid results in building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, correcting the style with learning, and promoting performance with learning. We must resolutely shoulder the main responsibility of strictly governing the party in an all-round way, strengthen the awareness of political organs, strengthen the all-round management and regular supervision of people’s congress cadres, and strive to build a people’s congress working team that is politically firm, serves the people, respects the rule of law, promotes democracy, and is diligent and responsible .

Chen Xiangqun, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting.



