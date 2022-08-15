The third plenary (enlarged) meeting of the 16th CPC Qianyang County Committee was held



2022-08-15

Recently, the third plenary (enlarged) meeting of the 16th CPC Qianyang County Party Committee was held. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the special seminar of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s key leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial level “Learn the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“. The spirit of the important speech above, the important instructions of the important speech to visit Shaanxi, fully implement the spirit of the provincial and municipal party congress, the second plenary (enlarged) meeting of the 14th provincial party committee, and the second plenary (enlarged) meeting of the 13th municipal party committee, review and summarize In the first half of the year, we will arrange and deploy the work in the second half of the year, mobilize the whole county to reform our thinking, improve our work, and improve our style of work. We will tackle the third quarter and win the whole year. We will make efforts to build “one city, three districts and four bases”, and strive to build the Guantian Ecological Zone. , Baoji Back Garden, Happy New Qianyang, and make every effort to build a growth pole of the sub-center and a demonstration belt of the pioneer area. The meeting was presided over by the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee, Liu Fangbin, Secretary of the County Party Committee, delivered a speech, and Li Yuxuan, Deputy Secretary of the County Party Committee and Mayor, summarized and deployed the county’s economic work.

The meeting held that since the beginning of this year, the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee has united and led the whole county to thoroughly implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on his visit to Shaanxi, and fully implement the overall requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”. Liberation is the forerunner, and work style construction is the guarantee. We will focus on projects, investment promotion, and rural revitalization. We will pay close attention to the arrangements and deployment of provincial and municipal Party congresses. Stronger, handed in a qualified mid-year answer.

The meeting pointed out that the construction of work style is related to the back and forth of the people and the success or failure of the cause. The whole county should earnestly study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar of “Learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” by leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels, and always maintain the sobriety and firmness of “rushing for the exam” , focusing on studying and publicizing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focusing on the overall requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”, focusing on the strategic goal of “building a demonstration belt for ecological protection and high-quality development in the Qianhe Valley”, focusing on Work hard and work fast, work hard and work together, strengthen the sense of responsibility and submission, and strive to accelerate the sprint, and welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress with excellent results.

Liu Fangbin emphasized that to do a good job in the second half of the year, in the face of the severe situation of not advancing or retreating, we must reform our minds, strengthen our confidence, roll up our sleeves and work hard, and insist on examining opportunities and challenges from the three levels of the overall situation, foundation and shortcomings, so as to know the situation clearly. Take advantage of the situation to work, self-improvement, self-improvement, self-confidence, and pressure to work hard. In the face of the arduous task of enriching the people and strengthening the county, we must improve our work, set goals, work efficiently and effectively, focus on projects, strengthen industries, promote revitalization, and ensure safety. Promote rural revitalization throughout the county; focus on “three tens of billions” to accelerate the promotion of enriching the people and strengthening the county; vigorously grasp large projects and continue to cultivate development momentum; vigorously serve the people’s livelihood and improve the happiness index of the masses; spare no effort to prevent risks and maintain social harmony and stability; Compete for the first place, create more Qianyang business cards, and promote the reasonable growth of the county economy and the steady improvement of the quality. In the face of strict and practical political requirements, we must improve our work style, self-revolution, step on the stone and leave a mark, and call on the cadres of the county to strive to be firm loyalists to the party, not to be bystanders who are distracted from the overall situation; strive to be diligent in learning and thinking A person with a heart, not a lost person who has the ability to panic; an actor who strives to act, not a clear talker who sits and talks; a struggler who overcomes difficulties, not a mud Bodhisattva who is afraid of the wind and rain; strives to be a leader The vanguard, not a mediocre who is content with the status quo; strives to be a “bad and good person” who dares to grasp and manage, not a slick and sophisticated “good and bad person”, and promotes the construction of a deeper and more realistic style with the spirit of self-revolution.

When deploying economic and social work in the second half of the year, Li Yuxuan emphasized that organizations at all levels in the county should carefully analyze and judge the current economic situation, pay close attention to the various tasks arranged and deployed by provinces, cities and counties, and make every effort to overcome the dual pressures of epidemic prevention and control and economic downturn. Stabilize, prevent risks, and weave a safety net for grassroots governance; focus on projects, strengthen entities, and consolidate hard support for economic operation; focus on demonstrations, promote improvement, and outpace the acceleration of rural revitalization; focus on clusters, increase efficiency, and achieve breakthroughs in industrial development; focus on protection , focus on governance, and cultivate new advantages of green ecology; focus on practical things, benefit people’s livelihood, cultivate the people’s livelihood and ensure responsible fields, fight decisively in the third quarter and the second half of the year, and strive to complete the goals and tasks of the year.

The meeting reviewed and approved the Work Report of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee in the First Half of 2022 (Draft for Review), and Wang Xin, Deputy Secretary of the County Party Committee, gave an opinion on the “Implementation Plan of the Qianyang County Committee of the Communist Party of China on Carrying out Special Actions for the Construction of Work Styles (Discussion Draft)”, “The Qianyang of the Communist Party of China“. The County Party Committee’s Work Plan for Promoting the Construction of a Clean Qianyang (Discussion Draft)” and “The Implementation Rules of the Qianyang County Committee of the Communist Party of China on Strengthening Incentives and Constraints to Promote the Construction of Work Style (Discussion Draft)” explained, and Qi Juanjuan, member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee and Organization Minister, informed the county. In the first half of the year, 17 heads of party committees (party groups) from 7 towns, county party committee organization departments, and county development and reform bureaus made statements, and 15 departments submitted written reports.

County Party committee members and alternate members attended the meeting. County-level leaders who are not members of the county party committee, members of the Standing Committee of the County Commission for Discipline Inspection, members of the Supervisory Committee, leading cadres at or above the deputy section level of all towns and departments, directors of the special committees of the County People’s Congress and the County Political Consultative Conference, all people’s organizations and “dual-management” units, county-owned The principals of public institutions, as well as some retired veteran cadres and heads of industrial and commercial enterprises attended the meeting as nonvoting delegates.