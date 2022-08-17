The third plenary (enlarged) meeting of the 18th CPC Qishan County Committee was held



On August 16, the third plenary (enlarged) meeting of the 18th Qishan County Committee of the Communist Party of China was held. The plenary session adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels and the important instructions of the important speech when he visited Shaanxi, and fully implemented the plenary session of the provincial and municipal committees. spirit, summarize the work in the first half of the year, arrange tasks for the second half of the year, and review and approve the “Implementation Plan of the Qishan County Committee of the Communist Party of China on Promoting the Construction of a Clean Qishan”, “The Implementation Rules of the Qishan County Committee of the Communist Party of China on Strengthening Incentives and Constraints to Promote the Construction of Work Style”, and the “Qishan County Committee of the Communist Party of China on Carrying out the Construction of Work Style” Work Plan for Special Action” and “Implementation Plan for the Establishment of National Economic and Technological Development Zone in Qishan County”.

The plenary session is chaired by the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee. Yang Pengcheng, secretary of the county party committee, reported to the conference on behalf of the standing committee of the county party committee. Zhang Junhui, deputy secretary of the county party committee and head of the county, arranged and deployed the county’s economic work in the second half of the year and the establishment of the Caijiapo National Economic and Technological Development Zone. Li Shaopeng, deputy secretary of the county party committee, and Feng Baoping, Li Tong, Li Guangheng, Lv Hui, Long Shuping, Wang Yongchao, Wang Wujun, and Feng Baihuan, members of the county party committee’s standing committee, sat on the rostrum. County Party committee members and alternate members attended the meeting.

The plenary meeting believed that since the beginning of this year, in the face of the impact of the new crown epidemic and the downward pressure on the economy, the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee has fully implemented the overall requirements of preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security, and united and led the people of the county to face difficulties and take responsibilities. As a result, the overall economic market has stabilized and rebounded, the pace of urban construction has been accelerated, rural revitalization has achieved practical results, social undertakings have been significantly improved, party management has been strictly enforced, the decline in major economic indicators has narrowed, and the overall social situation has been harmonious and stable.

Yang Pengcheng pointed out that the prevention of the epidemic, the stabilization of the economy, and the safety of development are the general requirements for work throughout the year. All levels of the county should aim at policies to seek projects, take multiple measures to compete for projects, optimize service construction projects, look at development with projects, and judge heroes with projects. Focusing on key industrial chains such as automobiles and parts, food processing, etc., we should deepen the chain-type investment promotion, optimize the investment promotion in the park, expand the investment promotion through investment, and strive for the construction of more projects. It is necessary to speed up the stabilization and recovery of the industry, use the leader to drive larger increments, help the difficulties to make up the stock, and drive innovation to improve the quality, so as to promote the double improvement of the quality and efficiency of economic development. It is necessary to activate cultural benefits, cultivate consumption hotspots, improve the commercial and trade system, and promote the quality and efficiency of consumption. It is necessary to continue to consolidate the achievements of poverty alleviation, expand the “one bowl of noodles” economy, ensure food security and the supply of agricultural products, accelerate the pace of rural construction, and comprehensively promote rural revitalization. We must do a good job of people’s livelihood, take multiple measures to promote employment and increase income, improve education for people’s satisfaction, accelerate the construction of a healthy Qishan, weave a strong security network, and do a good job of ecological protection, so that the lives of the masses will be more happier and more fulfilling. . It is necessary to focus on maintaining the stability and security of the Party’s 20th National Congress, uphold political security, maintain economic security, pay attention to the security of public opinion, strengthen social security, ensure production security, strictly prevent the importation of epidemics, and maintain the overall situation of harmony and stability.

Yang Pengcheng emphasized that the establishment of a national economic and technological development zone is one of the city’s “Eastward” strategies, the only way for development, and the hope of the people. It is necessary to “expand and upgrade” in an all-round way, plan and layout with high standards, smooth urban passages, promote the upgrading of facilities, improve the level of public services, accelerate urban renewal, and build a happy and beautiful small city. It is necessary to take the automobile and parts industry as the leading role and other industries as the support, support leading enterprises to release production capacity, promote the construction of key projects, accelerate the pace of technological transformation of traditional industries, continuously optimize the industrial structure, and cultivate new economic growth poles. It is necessary to strengthen the guarantee of resource elements, supply land with high quality, obtain funds through multiple channels, recruit talents in all directions, optimize the environment with high efficiency, and build the most dynamic, potential and attractive Baoji sub-center city.

Yang Pengcheng emphasized that the construction of style is an eternal theme. All levels of the county should earnestly study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar of leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels, fully implement the spirit of the plenary session of the provincial and municipal committees, carry out in-depth self-examination and rectification against the “ten must and ten no”, and continue to consolidate “” The effectiveness of the theme activity of “clearing family background, rationalizing thinking, solving problems, and promoting development” has made the style of “diligence, strictness, meticulousness and integrity” rooted in thought and reflected in action. Be loyal to the party and do not violate the original intention; take the overall situation into consideration, and do not go your own way; do real work and do not sit on the road; overcome difficulties and be uneasy about the status quo; Deviate from reality; serve the people, not divorced from the masses; obey the organization, do not bargain;

Yang Pengcheng emphasized that we must adhere to the leadership of party building, maintain a firm political direction, and take loyal support of the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” as the firmest political stance, and implement them in actions and work. It is necessary to strengthen the clear orientation of focusing on the grassroots, make overall plans to improve the level of party building in rural areas, communities, institutions, schools and other fields, and comprehensively build a fighting fortress at the grassroots level. It is necessary to establish a clear orientation of “promising talents”, select cadres with outstanding achievements, recognized by the masses, and outstanding abilities, and do a good job in the education and training of party members and leading cadres, so that cadres at all levels can do things, dare to do things, and do things well. We must establish a game of chess thinking, focus on the center, serve the overall situation, rush to the front, work first, set an example, set a benchmark, constantly change our style, sprint hard throughout the year, and present to the 20th National Congress of the Party with excellent results!

When arranging the economic work in the second half of the year and the establishment of the national economic and technological development zone, Zhang Junhui requested that all levels of the county should further unify their thinking, raise awareness, unite the county, and work together to tackle tough problems. First of all, we will ensure safety, focus on epidemic prevention, and promote growth with all our strength. We will implement the “Four Strategies” in depth, attack the third quarter and win the whole year, and ensure that the goals set at the beginning of the year are fully achieved. It is necessary to continue to make efforts to stabilize investment, enhance people’s satisfaction, resolve hidden risks, improve execution, vigorously promote the “hardworking, strict, meticulous and honest” style of work, continue to work hard and work for a long time, and promote the high-quality economic and social development of the county with a more pragmatic style. With a strong sense of responsibility, it shoulders the important task of creating a national economic and technological development zone, strives to build a national economic and technological development zone, fully completes the annual goals and tasks, strives to write a new chapter of high-quality development of Qishan, and welcomes the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with excellent results. Victory held.

