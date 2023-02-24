The third plenary meeting of the 17th Disciplinary Inspection Committee of Longxian County of the Communist Party of China was held



Source: People’s Government of Long County

Release time: 2023-02-24 09:54

Views:

On February 23, the third plenary meeting of the 17th Disciplinary Inspection Committee of Longxian County of the Communist Party of China was held. Provide a strong political guarantee for advancing the new journey of Chinese-style modernization and writing a new chapter in the high-quality development of Long County. County Party Secretary Ye Shengqiang attended the meeting and delivered a speech, and all county leaders in Long attended the meeting.

At 9 a.m., amidst the solemn national anthem, the plenary session officially opened.

At the meeting, County Magistrate Li Weifang learned the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Chang Hongjun, member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee, Secretary of the Commission for Discipline Inspection, and Director of the Supervisory Committee, made a work report on behalf of the Standing Committee of the County Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The meeting commended the advanced units of the county’s party style and clean government construction, the advanced collectives and advanced individuals of the county’s discipline inspection and supervision work in 2022, and passed the “Work Report” of the plenary session and “The third plenary meeting of the 17th Long County Discipline Inspection Committee of the Communist Party of China Resolution (Draft).

Ye Shengqiang pointed out in his speech that since last year, party organizations and discipline inspection and supervision organizations at all levels in the county have conscientiously implemented the general requirements of party building in the new era, resolutely implemented the political responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and further promoted the construction of clean and clean Long County, making political supervision more effective , The punishment of corruption is more effective, the new style is more positive, the service to the masses is more considerate, the supervision system is more perfect, and self-construction is more strengthened, creating a good environment for the high-quality development of our county.

Ye Shengqiang emphasized that the great practice of comprehensively and strictly governing the party in the new era for ten years has formed General Secretary Xi Jinping’s strategic thinking on the party’s self-revolution. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a series of major arrangements for “deeply promoting the new great project of party building in the new era”. In his important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, General Secretary Xi Jinping made a new strategic plan for unswervingly promoting comprehensive and strict party governance. All levels of the county must deeply understand the great significance of self-revolution, which is the second answer that jumps out of the historical cycle rate, deeply understand the major proposition of keeping sober and firm in solving the unique problems of large parties at all times, and deeply understand the soundness, comprehensiveness and strict governance of the party The important connotation of the system, and a deep understanding of the important requirements of nourishing the original heart and tempering the soul with the Yan’an spirit.

Ye Shengqiang requested that more efforts should be made in specificity, precision, and normalization, focusing on “two establishments” and “two maintenances”, strict political discipline and rules, and ensuring that the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee are fully implemented; We must keep an eye on the key issues, keep an eye on the “top leaders” and the “key minority” of the leadership team, urge leading cadres to be strict with themselves, strictly manage their responsibilities, and strictly manage their jurisdiction, and promote the implementation of responsibilities, policies, and work; Supervision runs through all aspects of the entire process of party building, and improves the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s major decision-making and deployment supervision and accountability mechanism to ensure that the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and the requirements of the provincial, municipal, and county party committees take root and blossom. It is necessary to persevere in implementing the spirit of the eight regulations of the central government, closely contact the people, comprehensively strengthen discipline construction, deepen the construction of a clean and clean Long County, always maintain a zero-tolerance attitude, be strict, use iron fists, and grasp in place, and resolutely fight against corruption The struggle is a tough battle and a protracted war. It is necessary to consolidate work responsibilities at all levels, improve and improve the supervision system, strictly forge an iron army of discipline and inspection, and resolutely shoulder the political responsibility of governing the party and the party. New achievements have been made in the construction of a clean government and the fight against corruption.

After the successful completion of various agenda items, the plenary session successfully concluded in the majestic “Internationale”.