The three plenary sessions of the 14th Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection were held

Unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict party governance to provide a strong guarantee for striving to build a modern comprehensive practice area where material civilization and spiritual civilization are coordinated

Chen Anming, Wu Xiaohui, Zhang Yuanxing, Yi Zhongqiang attended

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da) On February 7, the third plenary meeting of the 14th Jiangmen Disciplinary Inspection Committee of the Communist Party of China was held in the Great Hall of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government. The meeting adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implemented the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the spirit of the plenary session of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, comprehensively Implement the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Municipal Party Committee, summarize the work of building a clean and honest government and anti-corruption work in the city in 2022, and study and deploy work in 2023. Municipal Party Committee Secretary Chen Anming attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Mayor Wu Xiaohui, CPPCC Party Secretary and Chairman Zhang Yuanxing, Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Deputy Director Yi Zhongqiang attended the meeting.

Chen Anming pointed out that over the past year, party organizations and disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies at all levels in the city have resolutely implemented the party’s strategic deployment of self-revolution and the strategic policy of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. More resolute and powerful, more solid and in-depth work style construction, more rigorous and efficient supervision system, and new and obvious results have been achieved in various tasks. The Municipal Party Committee fully affirms the city’s discipline inspection and supervision work, and fully trusts the discipline inspection and supervision cadres.

Chen Anming emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and enhance the sense of responsibility and mission to continuously promote comprehensive and strict party governance in the new era and new journey. It is necessary to deeply understand and grasp the historic achievements made in the ten years of comprehensive and strict party governance in the new era, and earnestly strengthen the confidence and determination to carry out comprehensive and strict party governance to the end. It is necessary to deeply understand and grasp the political considerations to solve the unique problems of large parties, and further strengthen the strategic determination to promote comprehensive and strict party governance. It is necessary to deeply understand and grasp the goals and tasks of improving the system of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, so that all tasks of comprehensive and strict governance of the party can better reflect the characteristics of the times, grasp the regularity, and be full of creativity. We must deeply understand and grasp the strategic deployment of comprehensive and strict party governance at present and in the future, and strive to hand in an excellent answer sheet for comprehensive and strict party governance in the new era and new journey.

Chen Anming emphasized that it is necessary to unswervingly strengthen the party’s political construction, and implement the “two establishments” and “two maintenances” in all aspects of the entire process of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. It is necessary to strengthen political loyalty and enhance the political awareness of adhering to the “two establishments” and “two maintenances”. It is necessary to strengthen the political direction and insist on using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to guide Jiangmen’s various tasks. It is necessary to improve political capabilities and promote comprehensive and strict party governance in accordance with the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping. It is necessary to shoulder political responsibilities and resolutely implement the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee on improving the system of comprehensive and strict governance of the party.

Chen Anming emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement the strategic deployment of strict party governance in an all-round way, and provide a strong guarantee for striving to build a modern comprehensive practice area where material civilization and spiritual civilization are coordinated. It is necessary to highlight and strengthen political supervision, focus on implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focus on promoting high-quality economic development, promote the leadership of the manufacturing industry, promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas, build a green and beautiful Jiangmen, and build a higher-level cultural city. Make greater efforts to be specific, precise, and normalized, and promote the implementation of the party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Jiangmen. We must persevere in rectifying the “four winds” and establish new ones, continue to strengthen the spiritual embankment of the eight central regulations, focus on rectifying formalism and bureaucracy, continue to rectify hedonism and extravagance, and promote the normalization and long-term effect of style construction. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen the construction of discipline, establish a strong awareness of the party constitution, strengthen discipline education, strengthen discipline enforcement, and let party members and cadres form a high degree of awareness of compliance and discipline. We must continue to increase pressure on not daring to be corrupt, deepen and expand on not being able to be corrupt, consolidate and improve on not wanting to be corrupt, and resolutely win the protracted battle against corruption. It is necessary to improve and improve the supervision system, highlight inner-party supervision, grasp the “key minority”, make good use of the sword of inspection, and continuously improve the effectiveness of supervision and governance.

Chen Anming emphasized that the discipline inspection and supervision organs and disciplinary inspection and supervision cadres at all levels in the city must be loyal to the party, bravely shoulder heavy responsibilities, dare to fight tough battles, be good at fighting, and always be at the forefront in winning the protracted battle against corruption. We must persist in doing things based on party spirit, earnestly strengthen political education and party spirit education, focus on pure thoughts and clean organizations as prominent issues, consciously accept supervision from all sides, and continuously improve the standardization, rule of law, and normalization of discipline inspection and supervision work. Discipline Build a loyal, clean and responsible discipline inspection and supervision iron army.

When presiding over the meeting, Kuang Yuanzhang emphasized that party organizations and disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies at all levels in the city should adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and comprehensively implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important work on Guangdong’s series of policies. The spirit of the speech and important instructions, conscientiously implement the deployment of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Municipal Party Committee, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and strengthen the “four “one consciousness”, firm “four self-confidence”, and “two safeguards”, carry forward a thorough self-revolutionary spirit, always blow the charge, dare to fight and dare to win, and maintain strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time Persist in it, and provide strong political guarantees for Jiangmen to strive to build a modern comprehensive practice area where material civilization and spiritual civilization are coordinated with new achievements in comprehensively and strictly governing the party, building a clean and honest government, and anti-corruption struggle.

Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Leaders of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the Municipal Government, and the CPPCC; President of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court; Chief Prosecutor of the Municipal Procuratorate; The person in charge of the discipline inspection and supervision agency of the university hospital; the main responsible comrades of the party committees and governments of the counties (cities, districts); the main responsible comrades of the municipal units and the central and provincial units stationed in Jiangmen; Institutions, cadres above the department level of the inspection agency of the Municipal Party Committee, special inspectors of the Municipal Supervisory Committee, etc. attended the meeting.

On the morning of the 7th, Kuang Yuanzhang, on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Jiangmen Disciplinary Inspection Committee of the Communist Party of China, made a speech entitled “Unswervingly and Deeply Promoting Comprehensive and Strict Party Governance, Providing Political Guarantee for Jiangmen to Build a Modern Comprehensive Practice Area that Harmonizes Material Civilization and Spiritual Civilization” work report.