IVREA

The center-left game for the 2023 municipal elections will be played out on the ability to unite the current opposition forces. The PD in the city has confirmed that it is the first party with 28%, the best result in Piedmont, and through the mouth of its secretary Luca Spitale has already explained “that he has no presumption of self-sufficiency”. The dialogue with M5s and the civic list Viviamo Ivrea, before the fall of the Draghi government, seemed to be on the right track. Then the incurable rift between Letta and Conte and the harsh polemics that make dialogue between the two forces difficult.

Even if between now and next year the positions should get closer, there is another problem – as big as a house – to face: the third Polo that has achieved an excellent result in the city, 10%. Spitale has already explained that a dialogue with this political force is inevitable, but there is no doubt that the M5s does not want to hear about Calenda and Renzo. A similar speech is made by Francesco Comnotto, leader of Viviamo Ivrea, who has always been on many issues related to pentastellati. “Beyond the numbers – explains Comotto – I believe that in the city the political forces that today sit in the opposition in the city council have been rewarded. Personally I am convinced that the Democratic Party should immediately re-establish a stable relationship with the M5s and this would also greatly help a future coalition in view of the administrative. For us who are a civic list, the result on Sunday certainly does not change the cards on the table: we are open to dialogue and we want to think about the programs and the many things to do. There has always been a strong harmony with the M5s. Certainly we are not interested in alliances based on the need to defeat the right: a scheme that among other things has been a failure in politics ».

Comotto is very skeptical about the dialogue with the third pole of Calenda and Renzi. «A political force that we do not like, from which everything or almost everything divides us – concludes the leader of the Viviamo Ivrea group -. It is difficult today to hypothesize a coalition that can keep our civic list with the third pole. And this I think is also valid for the M5s ». As if to say: the Democratic Party will choose. –