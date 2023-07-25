The threat of petroleum dealers worked, the decision to increase the prices

Web Desk: The threat of Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has worked, the demands have been accepted, according to the sources, the federal government has decided to increase the margin of petroleum dealers by Rs.

According to the report, this was the second round of negotiations between Minister of State for Petroleum Mossadegh Malik and representatives of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) and other stakeholders of the oil industry and government departments.

According to the sources, the petroleum dealers expressed reservations over the proposed increase, but at the end of several hours of negotiations, they agreed.

It was agreed that dealers’ margin would be increased in 4 steps instead of a one-time increase, by 41 paise per liter every 15 days, which would increase oil prices by Rs.

