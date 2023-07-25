Home » The threat of petroleum dealers worked, the decision to increase the prices
News

The threat of petroleum dealers worked, the decision to increase the prices

by admin
The threat of petroleum dealers worked, the decision to increase the prices

Web Desk: The threat of Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has worked, the demands have been accepted, according to the sources, the federal government has decided to increase the margin of petroleum dealers by Rs.
According to the report, this was the second round of negotiations between Minister of State for Petroleum Mossadegh Malik and representatives of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) and other stakeholders of the oil industry and government departments.
According to the sources, the petroleum dealers expressed reservations over the proposed increase, but at the end of several hours of negotiations, they agreed.
It was agreed that dealers’ margin would be increased in 4 steps instead of a one-time increase, by 41 paise per liter every 15 days, which would increase oil prices by Rs.

See also  Thomas Tuchel triumphs with FC Bayern against Borussia Dortmund

You may also like

Increase in malnutrition of children under five in...

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s...

Less sales and profits: shock for Bayer shareholders:...

Messi worried about the performance of Inter Miami...

Get Ready to Savor: Over 500 New York...

Unknown attacks students in the train near Mannheim

Have you already won with doña Carmen? Here...

The MIRA Party gave the go-ahead to the...

The Fourth Meeting of the Standing Committee of...

Outdoor pool Emden open again after fire –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy