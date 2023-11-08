Several news outlets have reported that the Hong Kong government is concerned about U.S. sanctions threatening national security. They are also considering sending cases to China as a way to stabilize military morale and “Sinicize” Hong Kong’s judicial system.

These reports highlight the growing tensions and political maneuvers relating to Hong Kong’s national security and judicial system. The situation is complex and remains a topic of intense international interest.