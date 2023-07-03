The threatened privilege of expatiation

Do the exercise yourself the next time you pass the counter of any bookstore on your way to the daily routine of your life. I peeked surreptitiously into the section of best-sellers and you should quickly get to experience a cultural phenomenon that is rarely talked about for how common it is becoming: the vast majority of them, or in the worst case all of them, should have less than 400 pages.

If skepticism overwhelms you, go in and tamper with them yourself, with a bit of luck you will discover that some even cheat, because if it were not for the wide margins and the large font size in which they have been printed one or the other would not reach the 300 pages. Welcome to the age of novels fitboth an irreversible trend and a heartbreaking metaphor for our own times.

This empirical demonstration was supported with data from a Massachusetts-based publishing industry think tank that last year, and after analyzing nearly 3,500 top 3 titles on the weekly list of best-sellers of The New York Times, concluded that, compared to the last decade, the best-selling books are, on average, 11.8% shorter, that is, they have about 50 fewer pages.

This leaves us with an average of 386 pages, bringing humanity’s reading preferences down from the category of long books (400+ pages) to that of medium books (250+ pages). Although it is difficult to find the culprits, the hypothesis that the great supply of audiovisual content that we are experiencing, together with our increasing difficulty in maintaining concentration for long periods of time, have indisputably contributed to this situation, is gaining strength.

And it is not at all that short literature is problematic, quite the contrary. There are fabulous contemporary authors such as Patrick Modiano (Nobel 2014), Amélie Nothomb or Annie Ernaux (Nobel 2022) who in a 150-page tile bring out a masterpiece. But long books, when used well, allow an exquisite slow-cooked development of their own characters and a physical marriage between the story that is told and the time that flows reflected in the bulge of the pages. There is nothing more frustrating than a book that, not content with being long, also turns out to be boring, it is true, but in the same way, there is nothing more satisfying than the swooning of hours when you get into reading with a long book that has managed to catch you

Currently, writing long books (and, above all, really long ones) with enough interest to be published and later read seems a luxury reserved for those established authors who are not rushed because they enjoy the threatened privilege of expansiveness. 2022 left several pleasant examples of this with the 732 pages of “Plague Nights” by Orhan Pamuk (Nobel 2006), the 624 pages of “El Pasajero/Stella Maris” by the recently deceased Cormac McCarthy (Pulitzer 2007) and the 504 from “Babysitter” by Joyce Carol Oates. Tremendous works that remind us that good things take time.

[email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

